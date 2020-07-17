Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

Among the top fundraisers were Omega Auctions which held a charity music auction in association with Island Records and raised £181,755.

Singer Billy Porter was the auctioneer of The One Love sale. No buyer’s premium or vendor charges were applied so 100% of the proceeds from the sales were split between NHS Charities Together Covid 19 Appeal and Feeding America.

Among the highlights were a set of U2 lyrics sold for £76,000, Bon Jovi lyrics at £12,000 and Annie Lennox’s Sweet Dreams lyrics sold for £5500.

Other top fundraisers from the UK salerooms included Dix Noonan Webb, raising £39,815, Cheffins which chalked up £30,610, Hansons with £30,000, Lyon & Turnbull at £24,000 and Forum Auctions with £14,700.

Separately, Dawsons is holding a drumming memorabilia charity auction on July 18 (tomorrow) with the related drumming initiative already raising more than £30,000 ahead of the sale.