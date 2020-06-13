Laura Chesters



The auction of drum and music memorabilia with Martin on the rostrum with Dawsons assisting and live streamed via thesaleroom.com will be held on July 4.

The auction will follow the 21-day NHS Drum Marathon which has seen musicians drumming for daily 12-hour shifts. It has been live streamed from the ‘Drumathon 2020’s Lockdown Studio’ throughout its duration from May 29-June 18. The project has already raised more than £30,000 for the NHS.

Martin said: “Many famous drummers across the UK have been doing their bit in the Drumathon, laying down the groove.”

The NHS Drumathon was started by Errol Kennedy formerly of Imagination and his wife, Techno Twin Bev Sage. View the stream of NHS Drumathon.

Donations can be made via JustGiving.com.

Kennedy is donating his red sequin waistcoat for the auction – worn onstage during the Imagination Live Tour.

He said: “We’ve already got some fantastic lots including online master classes with our drummers, signed cymbals and a bespoke snare drum with all the NHS Drumathon 2020 drummers signed drumsticks.”

Among the lots is this pair of glasses once owned by Bee Gees' Robin Gibb.