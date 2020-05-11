Laura Chesters



You have 2 more free articles remaining

A single-lot live online-only sale by Forum Auctions on thesaleroom.com raised £14,700 for the NHS Charities Covid-19 Urgent Appeal.

The artwork was by urban artist James McQueen whose pictures often focus on reworking Penguin Classic book titles.

The 6ft x 4ft (1.83 x 1.22m) picture, titled You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone, had a starting estimate of £2000.

Forum Auctions’ Stephan Ludwig said: “The sale was a fabulous success and the work eventually sold to a UK collector for £14,700 at 5:37pm on Friday, May 8. An impressive 75 bidders registered to compete for the painting.”

The buyer, a UK collector, said: “It is important that we all support the work of the NHS and other carers at this time. This striking James McQueen canvas will serve as a permanent and poignant reminder to these trying times and the endeavours of those involved in protecting us all.”

McQueen added: “‘I would like to thank all those who took part in the bidding and to the individual who generously secured such a fantastic amount of money for the NHS. I am so pleased to have been given the opportunity to be able to help in this way. Long live the NHS.”

Dealer auction

The Parker Gallery’s online timed auction on thesaleroom.com, where part of the fees were donated to NHS Charities, raised £12,454.

Run by Archie Parker, the gallery put together the sale with works from other dealers and clients with estimates ranging from £200-40,000. The 77-lot timed online auction ended on April 29.

At auction house Elmwood’s on April 23, a sale of jewellery auction raised the fantastic sum of £15,000 for the National Emergencies Trust, a charity that is helping local communities affected by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Elmwood’s director Samuel Hill said: “We had 1500 buyers registered to bid from 66 different countries, across six continents! The online nature of our business enabled us to reach a broad audience, which facilitated a great result for a very worthy cause.”

One of the highlights was a Georgian garnet pendant sold above its estimate for £572.