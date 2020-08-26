Laura Chesters



The fair, run by the Antiquarian Booksellers Association, usually takes place once a year in the spring. This year, the June edition was called off due to coronavirus restrictions and the fair held its first online staging instead.

Since then, the ABA has worked with its partner Biblio, a used and rare books portal, to update the website adapting it to the needs of members and exhibitors. It is now better equipped to handle high volumes of traffic, and exhibitors may upload up to 20 highlights.

Participants’ stock will be unveiled at 2pm GMT on Thursday, September 10 and the fair continues until the 14th. The next physical edition of the event is planned for May 21-23 next year.

The ABA’s smaller Chelsea Rare Book Fair, due to take place in November, has been cancelled.





