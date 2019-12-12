Alex Capon, Roland Arkell



Lamond joined Halls in 1996 and became director of fine art in 2005. He leaves the firm at the end of the year.

A video of the Lamond selling the final lot of the auction appears below.

Among the lots at the sale drawing strong interest was a Bru Bébé Jne Bisque headed doll. A late 19th century example by the sought-after French maker, it was a well preserved piece with the doll wearing a silk kimono and a blue-black wig.

Estimated at £800-1200, it sold at £12,000.

Also bringing demand was a naval ship's cabin bed that sold for a double-estimate £1700.

An unusual piece of mahogany and teak ‘campaign’ furniture, it was labelled for John Baker & Co of Kensington.

It was consigned for sale at Halls of Shrewsbury on December 11 by a direct descendant of Edward Beck (1803-61). A watch-keeper officer from a prominent Quaker family in Dover, he worked on merchant sailing ships in the second quarter of the 19th century.

His diaries documenting his rise through the ranks from cabin boy to officer and voyages to Quebec and India were published in 1996 as The Sea Voyages of Edward Beck in the 1820s.

This piece of furniture, used by later generations of the family as a bunk bed in student digs, has always been known as ‘Uncle Edward’s sea chest’.

The buyer’s premium was 20%.