Alex Capon





Branfield wrote of several biographies of some of west Cornwall’s most celebrated artistic figures, and together with Pep spent 50 years building a collection of both pictures and ceramics.

Offered in a dedicated sale of 191 lots at the February 29 auction, works by the likes of Wilhelmina Barns-Graham (1912-2004), Bryan Pearce (1929-2006), Stanhope Forbes (1857-1947) and Charles Walter Simpson (1885-1971) all drew interest well above their predicted levels, helped not least by their market freshness, good provenance and attractive estimates.

Branfield, now well into his 90s, decided to sell the collection following Pep’s death last year.

Exhibition pictures

Many works that the Branfields acquired were loaned to museum shows over the years. These included a trademark Alfred Wallis (1855-1942) boat painting titled Steamer with Fish, a work executed on cardboard using house paint. It was, in fact, one of the best known pictures in the collection.

Measuring 9 x 11.5in (23 x 29 cm), it was an example of the pictures the self-taught St Ives artist painted on reclaimed materials – cardboard, plywood and odd pieces of paper – as he developed his familiar primitive style. His works have been much copied and faked over the years, meaning a rock-solid provenance is all-important.

This picture was previously in the personal collection of Henry ‘Gilly’ Gilbert, the owner of the Wills Lane Gallery in St Ives, who had a number of original early works by Wallis hanging at his home in the Cornish fishing town. While Gilbert had apparently told the Branfields the work was ‘not for sale’ on every visit to the gallery, he eventually relinquished and told them one day: ‘You can have it if you want’.

The picture was exhibited at The Bigger Picture exhibition Penlee House Art Gallery in 2015 but was also familiar to the artist’s followers as the image had been reproduced as a greetings card to help raise funds for the building of the Tate St Ives.

The signed picture suffered from a little creasing and various marks and stains. While normally in the art market this might have deterred interest, the fact that these features were likely present when the work was created meant they did not seem to affect it commercially – they may even have been an added attraction.

Estimated at £12,000-18,000, the picture drew bidding on commission and online, as well as in the room. After reaching £32,000, it came down to a battle between one of the interested parties on the internet and a telephone bidder. It was eventually knocked down at £60,000 to the latter.

The price was one of the highest for Wallis at an auction outside London – the highest is the £80,000 for Trawler Passing a Lighthouse that sold in the same saleroom in October last year.

Major record

Another of the lots bringing strong competition was small portrait by Midge Bruford (1902-58). Signed and dated 1930, the 14 x 10in ( 36 x 26cm) oil on panel was a rare work on the market by the painter who was part of the same artistic circle in Cornwall as Dod Proctor, Harold Harvey and Richard Weatherby (to whom she was engaged for several years and shared a studio).

Bruford died from a mysterious disease, thought by her family and friends to have been caught from a monkey she rescued from a travelling organ grinder.

The portrait here depicted Lizzie Annie Hocking, the daughter of Bruford’s cleaning lady who grew up to become a cook in the Lamorna area. Admired for its compositional quality with the sitter portrayed with a powerful gaze and in a direct frontal pose, as well as its striking colouring, it was exhibited as part of the travelling Women Artists in Cornwall 1880-1940, held at Falmouth Art Gallery, Plymouth Art Gallery and latterly Penlee House Art Gallery in 2002.

Estimated at £1500-2500, it drew intense competition and was eventually knocked down at £25,000, a major auction record for Bruford. The previous high was for another portrait titled Violet picker that fetched £6000 at Lay’s in 2017.