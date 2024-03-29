Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Mazzoleni, a Modern and Contemporary gallery of London and Turin, has racked up several sales in the opening days of Art Basel Hong Kong.

Uniting 252 galleries, the fair opened on Tuesday and closes tomorrow, featuring a huge range of works, the focus being on more recent creations.

However, several of Mazzoleni’s more historic offerings went to new homes during the fair’s preview. Two of the works were by Italian Conceptual artist Salvo (1947-2015), a sculptor-turned-painter who joined the Ate Povera movement of the 1960s. His best-known works are colour-drenched depictions of the Italian countryside such as Ottobre (1999), which went for a price in the range of $80,000-250,000.

The gallery also sold a work by Agostino Bonalumi (1935-2013), an Italian painter, draughtsman, and sculptor, for a price in the range of $80,000-120,000.