Jim Bunte



Described as the only known example, the can jumped from a $25 start to $37,000 during the auction on February 25 and kept heading skyward. Perone was a brand of Otto Erlanger Brewing Co. of Philadelphia, and the can dated to the 1940s, when the cone top format was dominant.

Auctioneer Dan Morean described it as “a Grail can for many a quart and Pennsylvania collector.” Bidders agreed, helping to set a new auction record.

The sale had many other notable highlights. A 1930s-era White Horse Pilsener Beer cone top can, contested by seven bidders, hammered at $27,500 ($33,550 with buyer’s premium).

A York Brewing Lager Beer pre-Prohibition lithographed tin and embossed sign featuring the brewery building also overperformed, hitting $17,000 ($20,740 with buyer’s premium). The auction house noted this was only the second example they had ever encountered in the open market.

A final standout was a Tru Blue Ale cone top can from the 1930s. It underwent a long series of escalating bids before finally landing at $15,500 ($18,910 with buyer’s premium). What made this can stand out is its size — 10 fluid ounces versus the normal 12.