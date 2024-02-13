Frances Allitt





Installed in the fine watches atrium on the lower ground floor of the Knightsbridge department store, the skull is both easily recognisable and remarkable for its condition.

The species lived around 68-66 million years ago, sporting three distinctive horns and a large frill. A contemporary of Tyrannosaurus Rex, it was the largest herbivore of its time. This example comes from Hells Creek in Montana, USA, and is on offer for the first time for a six-figure sum.

Beth Hannaway, director of buying for fine watches and jewellery at Harrods, said: “In an area in the store that is renowned for offering one-of-a-kind and collector’s pieces, it’s really exciting to add something as unique and remarkable as this to the room, and I am eager to see the response from our clients.”

This is the second installation from the gallery in several months. The first was a bronze cast of a juvenile T-rex set up near the gallery in Berkeley Square.

Together, the installations mark the gallery’s commitment to focus on natural history objects alongside their longtime expertise in ancient art. In 2022, the firm became the first to offer a dinosaur fossil at an art fair when it brought another triceratops skull to Masterpiece London, selling it on shortly after opening.