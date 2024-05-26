Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Roma Numismatics to close doors this week

London ancient coin dealers and auctioneers Roma Numismatics is to close.

2608 NE Roma1

The Brutus Eid Mar-type gold aureus that sold for £2.7m at Roma Numismatics in October 2020 – an auction record for any classical coin at the time. Richard Beale pleaded guilty to a series of charges in connection with its unlawful sale.

2) Early Dod Procter portrait turns heads at West Sussex auction

A bidding battle broke out at Bellmans in West Sussex for an early and engaging portrait by Dod Procter (1890-1972), setting the second highest auction price ever recorded for the artist.

Girl in a Black Dress by Dod Procter

Girl in a Black Dress by Dod Procter, £88,000 at Bellmans.

3) Leonora Carrington’s surrealist ‘masterpiece’ sets major auction record at Sotheby's

Setting a record for any British-born female artist at auction, a surrealist painting by Leonora Carrington (1917-2011) drew a lengthy bidding battle at Sotheby’s New York, taking the artist into a new league commercially.

Les Distractions de Dagobert by Leonora Carrington

Les Distractions de Dagobert by Leonora Carrington, $24.5m (£19.3m) at Sotheby’s.

4) Jonathan Pratt joins Berkshire firm Dawsons

Dawsons Auctioneers has appointed Jonathan Pratt as managing director.

img_5-5.jpg

Jonathan Pratt said Dawsons has 'real potential for further growth'.

5) Previews: Our pick of nine upcoming lots including a Winston Churchill pocket watch

Our selection of lots from upcoming auctions includes a watch given to Winston Churchill by Herbert Henry Asquith.

img_76-5.jpg

Pocket watch gifted to Winston Churchill by Herbert Henry Asquith, estimate £20,000-30,000 at Dawsons.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 16-22, 2024.

Tags: