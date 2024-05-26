



1) Roma Numismatics to close doors this week

London ancient coin dealers and auctioneers Roma Numismatics is to close.

2) Early Dod Procter portrait turns heads at West Sussex auction

A bidding battle broke out at Bellmans in West Sussex for an early and engaging portrait by Dod Procter (1890-1972), setting the second highest auction price ever recorded for the artist.

3) Leonora Carrington’s surrealist ‘masterpiece’ sets major auction record at Sotheby's

Setting a record for any British-born female artist at auction, a surrealist painting by Leonora Carrington (1917-2011) drew a lengthy bidding battle at Sotheby’s New York, taking the artist into a new league commercially.

4) Jonathan Pratt joins Berkshire firm Dawsons

Dawsons Auctioneers has appointed Jonathan Pratt as managing director.

5) Previews: Our pick of nine upcoming lots including a Winston Churchill pocket watch

Our selection of lots from upcoming auctions includes a watch given to Winston Churchill by Herbert Henry Asquith.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 16-22, 2024.