1) Roma Numismatics to close doors this week
London ancient coin dealers and auctioneers Roma Numismatics is to close.
2) Early Dod Procter portrait turns heads at West Sussex auction
A bidding battle broke out at Bellmans in West Sussex for an early and engaging portrait by Dod Procter (1890-1972), setting the second highest auction price ever recorded for the artist.
3) Leonora Carrington’s surrealist ‘masterpiece’ sets major auction record at Sotheby's
Setting a record for any British-born female artist at auction, a surrealist painting by Leonora Carrington (1917-2011) drew a lengthy bidding battle at Sotheby’s New York, taking the artist into a new league commercially.
4) Jonathan Pratt joins Berkshire firm Dawsons
Dawsons Auctioneers has appointed Jonathan Pratt as managing director.
5) Previews: Our pick of nine upcoming lots including a Winston Churchill pocket watch
Our selection of lots from upcoming auctions includes a watch given to Winston Churchill by Herbert Henry Asquith.
This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 16-22, 2024.