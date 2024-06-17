Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Italianate side table

Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter is offering for sale the contents of East Down Manor, the abode of the late Simon Scott-Brown, on June 18.

Containing over 400 lots, the collection from the Grade II* listed Georgian estate in rural Devon ranges from paintings and ceramics to furniture and works of art. Scott-Brown was an artist and London-based interior designer and the manor's contents reflect his eclectic and vibrant life.

Among the highlights is an impressive Italianate hall side table, attributed to a design by William Kent, evoking the grandeur of the manor’s entrance hall. With its breche d’alep marble mounted top and carved pine frame, boldly decorated with scrolling acanthus, mythical birds and animals, its estimate is £40,000-60,000.

bhandl.co.uk

2. William De Morgan plate

The 10-year period at Sands End in Fulham from 1888-98 was the most prolific of William De Morgan’s career and resulted in some of the most ambitious designs and experiments in lustre decoration.

This plate, included in Woolley & Wallis’ sale of Fine Arts & Crafts in Salisbury on June 19, is from the Sunset and Moonlight series that employed double and triple lustre effects. The deep blue lustre used to such effect on this plate appears to be a colour of de Morgan’s invention and, as such, is remarkably rare.

Painted by Charles Passenger, it is part of a wider collection of De Morgan ceramics included in the sale and carries an estimate of £4000-6000.

woolleyandwallis.co.uk

3. Engraved privateer goblet

Bonhams’ Fine Glass and British Ceramics sale on June 18-19 includes this exceptional engraved privateer goblet c.1756-57.

Fully decorated with a three-masted ship in full sail, with a figurehead to the bow, it is inscribed Success to the Famous Tyger Privateer. While the majority of privateer glasses are of this form, this well-documented piece is of exceptional size at 8in (20cm) high.

The Tiger was a ship of 560 tons with 30 guns and a crew of 300 men, that was declared on June 7, 1756, by Captain Peter Griffin, with Isaac Sharp as lieutenant. Her history is recorded by JW Damer Powell in Bristol Privateers and Ships of War (1930).

Estimate £12,000-18,000.

bonhams.com

4. Quaker pin ball

The online sewing sale at specialist Bleasdales in Warwick closes on June 19. Estimated at £800-1200 is this documentary Quaker pin ball, inscribed Sarah Barnsfather 1792 to one side and verse from Psalm II6 to the reverse.

Sarah Barnsfather of Lanercost, Cumberland, was born on October 4, 1776, her baptism records describing her as a ‘Garth Side Disenter’. She died aged 25 in 1802 unmarried.

Made when she was 16, this is one of two matching that were formerly owned by the late Michael Finlay of Carlisle. Other elements of his collection are included in this sale.

bleasdalesltd.co.uk

5. Northern Indian ewer

The first sale at the newly launched Azca Auctions in Hammersmith, west London, is titled Arts of India and the Islamic Lands and will include 105 lots from a north London private collection formed over three generations.

Among the items on offer at the auction on June 20 is a 17th or 18th century gold and silver inlaid steel ewer (koftgari) from northern India, estimated at £800-1200.

Another lot at the sale is an early 19th century album with enthroned portraits of Mughal rulers and elite members of the court that comes from a European collector with a guide of £8000-12,000.