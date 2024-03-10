



1) Rediscovered George II period table takes 100-times estimate at Berkshire auction

A timed online auction at Thimbleby & Shorland of Reading included this fine quality Kentian console table that had come from a probate sale in London.

2) Works fly at Lay’s sale of the Branfield collection

Underlining the strength of demand for quality pieces of 20th century Cornish art, the collection of art historian and author John Branfield and his late wife Kathleen (known as Pep) commanded plenty of interest at Penzance saleroom Lay’s.

3) Ethiopian shield taken from battle of Maqdala withdrawn from auction

The owner of an 19th century Ethiopian shield has decided to withdraw it from auction at Anderson & Garland.

4) Early 16th century Flemish triptych emerges at Guernsey auction

A religious painting believed to date from the first half of the 16th century emerged for sale at Guernsey saleroom Martel Maides Auctions.

5) Jack the Ripper items from police investigator come to auction for the first time

A previously unknown collection of items related to the Jack the Ripper murders will be offered at auction by Whitton & Laing in Exeter.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 29-March 6, 2024.