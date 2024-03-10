Most Read.jpg

1) Rediscovered George II period table takes 100-times estimate at Berkshire auction

A timed online auction at Thimbleby & Shorland of Reading included this fine quality Kentian console table that had come from a probate sale in London.

img_1-1.jpg

George II period console table dating from c.1735 in walnut, oak and pine with a marble top, £35,500 at Thimbleby & Shorland.

2) Works fly at Lay’s sale of the Branfield collection

Underlining the strength of demand for quality pieces of 20th century Cornish art, the collection of art historian and author John Branfield and his late wife Kathleen (known as Pep) commanded plenty of interest at Penzance saleroom Lay’s.

Steamer with Fish by Alfred Wallis

Steamer with Fish by Alfred Wallis, £60,000 at Lay’s.

3) Ethiopian shield taken from battle of Maqdala withdrawn from auction

The owner of an 19th century Ethiopian shield has decided to withdraw it from auction at Anderson & Garland.

Ethiopian shield

A 19th century Ethiopian shield withdrawn from auction at Anderson & Garland.

4) Early 16th century Flemish triptych emerges at Guernsey auction

A religious painting believed to date from the first half of the 16th century emerged for sale at Guernsey saleroom Martel Maides Auctions.

The Adoration of the Magi panel

A triptych oil on oak panel of The Adoration of the Magi attributed to ‘circle or workshop’ of Pieter Coecke van Aelst the Elder, estimated at £150,000-£200,000 at Martel Maides on March 7.

5) Jack the Ripper items from police investigator come to auction for the first time

A previously unknown collection of items related to the Jack the Ripper murders will be offered at auction by Whitton & Laing in Exeter.

Collection

A collection of items related to Jack the Ripper is on offer at Whitton & Laing's auction on March 22 estimated in excess of £10,000.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 29-March 6, 2024.

Tags: