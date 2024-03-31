Most Read.jpg

1) Third Antiques Roadshow-discovered Burges brooch sells at auction

A brooch by the great Victorian designer and architect William Burges, found with the help of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, has sold for £9500 at Leicestershire auction house Gildings.

Burges brooch

A detail of the recently rediscovered white metal, gilt, coral, lapis lazuli and malachite brooch designed by William Burges, £9500 at Gildings in Market Harborough on March 19.

2) Christmas wish comes true for metal detectorist who found ancient and medieval combo

“It had”, said the metal detectorist who found it, “been a wonderful Christmas present.”

Silver seal matrix

Silver seal matrix c.1200-1400 containing a Roman jasper intaglio of 2nd century date, £67,000 at Essex Coin Auctions.

3) Second highest auction price for LS Lowry set at Christie’s

Christie’s posted the second highest price at auction for LS Lowry (1887-1976) when ‘Sunday Afternoon’, one of his largest industrial landscapes, was knocked down at £5.2m.

‘Sunday Afternoon’ by LS Lowry

‘Sunday Afternoon’ by LS Lowry, £5.2m at Christie’s.

4) Bottoms up to a top beer can auction price

The only known example of a vintage Perone beer quart proved again how rare beer cans have become valuable collectors’ items.

Screenshot 2024 03 19 151802

Perone Beer quart cone top can, which sold for $51,500 ($62,830 with buyer's premium) and a world auction record at Morean. 

5) Art and antiques trade unites against EU import rules

Art and antiques trade associations have stepped up their campaign to “dilute the worst effects” of the incoming EU import licensing regulation which comes into force next summer.

European Commission

The entrance to the Berlaymont Building, headquarters of the European Commission. 

Photo: Christophe Licoppe Via European Union.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 21-27, 2024.

