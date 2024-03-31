



1) Third Antiques Roadshow-discovered Burges brooch sells at auction

A brooch by the great Victorian designer and architect William Burges, found with the help of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow, has sold for £9500 at Leicestershire auction house Gildings.

2) Christmas wish comes true for metal detectorist who found ancient and medieval combo

“It had”, said the metal detectorist who found it, “been a wonderful Christmas present.”

3) Second highest auction price for LS Lowry set at Christie’s

Christie’s posted the second highest price at auction for LS Lowry (1887-1976) when ‘Sunday Afternoon’, one of his largest industrial landscapes, was knocked down at £5.2m.

4) Bottoms up to a top beer can auction price

The only known example of a vintage Perone beer quart proved again how rare beer cans have become valuable collectors’ items.

5) Art and antiques trade unites against EU import rules

Art and antiques trade associations have stepped up their campaign to “dilute the worst effects” of the incoming EU import licensing regulation which comes into force next summer.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 21-27, 2024.