Alex Capon





Titled London: An Artistic Crossroads, the show is staged in partnership with Art UK and runs at Sotheby’s New Bond Street rooms from May 25-July 5.

The earliest work in the exhibition is a portrait by Flemish painter Marcus Gheeraerts the Younger (c.1561-1636), an artist who became one of the most sought-after portraitists in England after emigrating to the country in the early 16th century.

The picture of Frances Howard, Duchess of Richmond and Lennox, from c.1621, comes from the collection of Compton Verney in Warwickshire.

Other works on show include paintings by André Derain, Piet Mondrian, Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Frank Bowling and R.B. Kitaj, while ceramics by Dame Magdalene Odundo and Dame Lucie Rie are also featured.

The exhibition is open to the public and is free of charge.

Sotheby’s said London: An Artistic Crossroads will be complemented by “a rolling series of adjacent exhibitions and auctions, including material that further illuminates the central theme”.

The show is the latest in a series of annual summer exhibitions staged by Sotheby’s. It was preceded by Portraits from Chatsworth – A Loan Exhibition, staged last year to coincide with the reopening of The National Portrait Gallery, and Jubilee Arts Festival which was held in 2022 marking Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.