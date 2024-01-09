Roland Arkell





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

Guided at £140-180 and catalogued as an 'antique Afghan arched panel', the item had attracted significant interest before the sale at Gorringe’s (buyer's premium 25%) when it was identified by carpet aficionados as an exceptional Turkoman asmalyk.

These distinctive five-sided weavings or embroideries were used in Turkmen wedding processions. Typically, they were produced in pairs to decorate the bride’s camel and later hung in the marriage tent.

They were made by several different Turkmenistan tribes - including the Salor and Saryk people - although most are associated with the Yomut.

This example, worked to an ivory ground with a geometric motif was a typical size at 5ft x 2ft 10in (1.5m x 83cm).

While well above estimate, the price - tendered by a buyer via thesaleroom.com - is not unprecedented for the very best Turkoman asmalyks.