The new thresholds started applying for all qualifying sales from April 1.

The levy, brought in under an EU directive in 2006, gives creators of original works, and their families for 70 years after their death, the right to receive a payment when their work is resold by ‘an art market professional’ such as a dealer or auction house.

While some members of the trade hoped that the ARR levy would be changed or even abolished after Brexit, the UK committed to continuing the levy in the subsequent trade deal agreed with the EU.

Under UK law, the calculation of ARR royalties was set out in euros and the government confirmed to ATG back in 2021 that it had “no plans to make changes to either the rates of Artist’s Resale Right that are applied or how the levy operates”. However, it did not rule out changing the currency at a future date.

With the necessary legislative changes having now been made, the Department for Business and Trade said in a statement: “This post-Brexit change reflects the UK market better and reduces costs to UK businesses when calculating royalty payments.”

ARR royalties previously applied on qualifying works where the sale price exceeded €1000. This has now changed to £1000.

The new thresholds for ARR in the UK are as follows:

4% up to £50,000 (previously €50,000)

3% between £50,001-200,000 (previously €50,001-200,000)

1% between £200,001-350,000 (previously €200,001-350,000)

0.5% between £350,001-500,000 (previously €350,001-500,000)

0.25% in excess of £500,000 (previously €500,000)

The maximum amount an artist or an artist’s estate can receive per sale has also been changed from €12,500 to £12,500, while the ‘bought as stock’ exemption is amended so that if the work of art was acquired directly from the artist and is resold within three years for a sum less than £10,000 (previously €10,000), the sale is ARR exempt.

A number of dealers and auction houses in the UK previously told ATG that the daily fluctuations of currency rates created an additional administrative burden in their day-to-day business. At a three-day auction for example, an artist whose work sold for close to the €1000 cut-off could be subject to ARR payment on one day but not on the next.

The conversion to pounds resolves this issue but also raises the bar for all the thresholds by around 17% (using the exchange rate at the time of writing) which creates mixed consequences for the trade. In effect this means that fewer works will reach the initial threshold at which ARR applies (£1000 as opposed to €1000).

However, for most works that sell above this level, the amount of ARR actually paid will increase. For example, under the new regime in pounds, the royalty payable for an artwork sold for £200,000 would amount to £6500. Previously it was €6840 (£5846.15).

Australian sales

Separately, the UK and Australian governments have announced an ‘official recognition of reciprocity’ for Artist’s Resale Right. It comes as part of the UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement which came into effect on March 31.

Australia has had a ‘Resale Royalty Scheme’ since 2010 but the agreement means that British artists will now earn royalties when their artwork is resold in Australia, and vice-versa.

Under the new legislation passed by the Australian parliament, UK artists are now entitled to royalties in line with the Australian system – currently 5% of the sale price of artworks sold commercially for AUS$1000 or more. Previously, British artists would not have received any royalties when their artwork was resold in Australia.

The Department for Business and Trade said British artists exported £10m of items to Australia in 2021, while total art sales in the Australian market were over AUS$140m (£72.5m) in 2023.

According to the Alliance for IP, UK artists earn on average £5000 a year in royalties, with over 80% using their ARR for living expenses and art materials.