Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The first break-in happened overnight between December 26-27, 2023, at a property in the Hitchen Hatch Lane area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Graham Norman, of West Kent CID, said: “This stolen mantel clock is very distinctive and of particular sentimental value to the victim. I would urge anybody who has been approached by a person seeking to sell the item in person or online, to contact our appeal line.”

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622604100, quoting reference 46/226875/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

Then in the new year, between January 2-4, in a home in Kippington Road in the town three paintings were taken, along with other valuables including porcelain and jewellery. The house was broken into and a room was set on fire. A black Saab estate was also stolen from the driveway.

The victim returned home to find a fire had been lit in one of the rooms which had gone out but left scorch marks on the walls.

Anyone with information should call the west Kent appeal line on 01622604100, quoting reference 46/2704/24 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.