Frances Allitt





A collection devoted to the life and work of Winston Churchill is among the standout items at The Winter Show in New York, which opens today.

Offered by London firm Peter Harrington Rare Books, the assemblage comprises items such as 25 books inscribed by Churchill to key members of his personal, political and military life, one of his paintings as well as his portrait by Arthur Pan painted during the Second World War.

Highlights are on offer at the fair which runs at the Park Avenue Armory until January 19.

Pom Harrington, owner of Peter Harrington, said: “It is a real testament to what a private collector can achieve through combining multi-decade perseverance with the ability to grasp every opportunity to acquire exceptional material. We are thrilled to be able to bring it to the market during our inaugural participation at The Winter Show.”

Available as separate pieces. The collection was started in the 1980s by Steve Forbes, who became one of the leading buyers in this field.

At the heart of the collection is Churchill’s desk from his Hyde Park Gate home where he worked on The Second World War (also on offer are typescripts of his account of the War) and his History of the English-Speaking Peoples.

There is also an archive of mostly unpublished correspondence from 1916 while the politician served in the trenches, a presentation of Machiavelli’s The Prince to Lord Beaverbrook and a photograph of Winston and his wife Clementine released to mark their golden wedding anniversary in 1958.

Collectors of Churchill memorabilia might also be interested that the war-time prime minister's false teeth are coming to auction.