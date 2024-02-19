Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Art Nouveau ring

Dawsons’ Fine Jewellery, Watches & Silver on February 22 includes an Art Nouveau gem-set foliage panel ring by Henri Dubret c.1900s.

The navette-shaped ring head has enamelled ivy leaf motifs, decorated with delicate black enamelled foliage on the edge, interspersed with old-cut diamond highlights, centred with a cushion-cut citrine and flanked by single-cut diamonds on the shoulders. The D-section shank is signed H.Dubret.

The ring is struck with a French eagle head mark (indicating 18ct gold), as well as the lozenge maker’s mark. The ring head measures 29 x 12mm, ring size O, and the total weight is 4.5 gms.

Estimate £800-1200.

dawsonsauctions.co.uk

2. Archbishop of Canterbury’s crosses and crucifix

Two crosses and a crucifix cross rosary that belonged to and were worn by Arthur Michael Ramsey (1904-88), who served as the 100th Archbishop of Canterbury between 1961-74, are coming up for auction.

He was born in Cambridge and had been previously appointed as both the bishop of Durham and the archbishop of York. He received numerous honours throughout his career. The crosses were inherited by a family friend of the archbishop who later bequeathed them to their current owner.

One cross, being a flat pendant style, inlayed with mother of pearl, is engraved across the top on the reverse Mons In Quo Beneplacitum Est Deo Habitare which translates from Latin to ‘The mountain in which God is pleased to dwell’, from the biblical psalm 67:17, and below the engraving continues To Michael, Archbishop of Canterbury from the Diocese of Wellington. 1965.

The other, a pendant style with four purple (amethyst) inlaid stones and a purple rope necklace, has a silver maker’s mark engraved Arthur Michael Ramsey, from the Members of the Bishop’s Hostel Lincoln. 1930-1936, Michaelmas, 1952.

They will be offered on February 20 at Plymouth Auction Rooms estimated at £400-600.

plymouthauctions.co.uk

3. Jugendstil sculpture

This large bronze by German sculptor Fritz Behn (pictured above) dates from the first half of the 20th century. The imposing Jugendstil sculpture, modelled as a panther attacking a woman, comes with interesting provenance, having once belonged to George Paveliev Gibbes, adopted son of Charles Sydney Gibbes, tutor to the children of Emperor Nicholas II of Russia.

It is estimated at £10,000-15,000 in Roseberys’ auction in south London on February 20.

roseberys.co.uk

4. Doccia coffee pot

The sale of Fine Pottery & Porcelain at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on February 21 incudes the Mavis Watney collection of Doccia porcelain. It will be offered in 17 lots.

The ‘a stampino’ designs at Doccia were developed during the factory’s first period and are believed to have been created using real flowers which were copied as cut-outs for the copper plate. This rare baluster form coffee pot, c.1747-50, stencilled in underglaze blue with the spout formed as the head of a mythical dolphin or swan, has a guide of £2000-3000. The cover is lacking.

woolleyandwallis.co.uk

5. Sri Lankan watercolours

More widely known for his uncoloured aquatints Twenty Views of India, Captain Elisha Traupaud was a soldier, draughtsman, engineer, and amateur actor, who joined the East India Company between 1776 and 1778.

His watercolours, a rare visual testimony of his travels, are held in institutions such as the British Library and the India Office Library in London.

This group of four views of Sri Lanka, three titled Trincomalee, Woodacottah and Columbo, are signed and dated 1803. As part of the Old Master, British and European Art sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on February 21, they are estimated at £4000-6000.

dreweatts.com