Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Art Deco silver cigarette box

This Art Deco silver, enamel and birdseye maple cigarette box by Alfons Walde (1891-1958) features in the inaugural sale staged by Irita Marriott Auctioneers and Valuers on January 11 in Melbourne, Derbyshire.

With a hinged cover decorated with polychrome cloisonné enamel depicting Einsamer Berghof (‘lonely mountain farm’), it is signed bottom right and hallmarked to top left, and measures about 3½ x 3in (8.5 x 7cm).

Estimate £100-200.

2. Corgi Toys Morris Mini Minor

A rare issue of the Corgi Toys 349 Morris Mini Minor is estimated at £1400-1600 in the Vectis auction taking place in Stockton-on-Tees on January 9.

The vehicle, with orange-red body, lemon interior, silver trim, cast hubs and psychedelic decals, is marked Mostest and the box POP ART. It also includes a Corgi collectors club folded leaflet.

3. Lalique Alicante vase

Chiswick Auctions’ Design & Modern Contemporary sale on January 10 is expected to be led by this Lalique Alicante vase shown above.

The popular form modelled designed in 1927 in low relief with parrot heads (model No 998 in Félix Marcilhac’s Lalique catalogue raisonné) was made in a number of different colourways.

This example is double-cased with an opalescent glass core and a frosted and polished outer, highlighted with a blue-grey stain.

Signed R Lalique France, it is guided at £5500-7500 at the west London sale.

4. 18th century 'cricket' portrait

An unusual painting showing two children, one holding a curved cricket bat, will be offered at Parker Fine Art Auctions of Farnham, Surrey, on January 11.

The 4ft 2in x 3ft 4in (1.27 x 1.02m) oil on canvas is believed to have been painted by Arthur Devis (1712-87) in the 1740-70s, the date corresponding to when such curved bats were in use.

The picture was bequeathed in 1918 by Charles Holmes Harrison to his nephew as ‘the picture of the Brydges children’. While the exact identity of the children has not been established, the gilt frame is adorned with a coat of arms which suggests a union on the male side of Brydges and Egerton; and on the female side, Fairfowl.

Edward Brydges (1712-80) was thought to have been married to Jemima Egerton (1726-70), while one their daughters married Champion Branfill (1764-92). The painting is then believed to have come down to the previous owners by marriage.

It carries an estimate of £30,000-40,000.

5. Victorian silver claret jug and goblets

Tennants’ Jewellery, watches & Silver sale on January 13 includes this oversized Victorian silver claret jug and a pair of goblets made in Birmingham in 1880 by Frederick Elkington, presented to the 2nd Battalion of the 20th (East Devonshire) Regiment by Lieutenant A Montgomery to mark his marriage. They are estimated at £2000-3000.

The items on offer in Leyburn, North Yorkshire, form part of a collection of regimental silver, sold by order of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers to benefit the Fusiliers’ Aid Society, comprising over 50 lots, over two auctions (this is the second).

The silver dates from the 19th and early 20th century, and is mostly related to The Lancashire Fusiliers, which merged into the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers in 1968, and the 20th (East Devonshire) Regiment of Foot, which had been incorporated into the Lancashire Fusiliers in 1881. Many of the pieces were given to the regiments by officers, and bear names and inscription.

