Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Stirling Moss race suit

A race suit worn by motorsport legend Sir Stirling Moss is on the starting grid for auction with an estimate of £3500-5000.

Personally authenticated and signed by Sir Stirling, the full-body racing suit in blue bearing a Ferrari logo and the star’s signature on a front pocket has belonged to motors fan Rob Arnold for nine years. Arnold is also parting with a white racing helmet, £200-400, and racing gloves signed by the F1 star offered individually guided at £100-200 each.

All will go under the hammer at Irita Marriott Auctioneers on March 14.

Arnold is owner of Automobilia UK, which supplies vintage petrol pumps, globes, signs and general automobilia and is based near the saleroom in Melbourne, Derbyshire.

London-born Sir Stirling Moss OBE (1929-2020) won 212 of the 529 races he entered across different motor sports. He has been described as ‘the greatest driver never to win the F1 World Championship’. In a seven-year span between 1955-61 he finished in second place four times and in third place three times.

iritamarriottauctioneers.co.uk

2. Victorian jockey brooch

This Victorian diamond-set horse and jockey brooch, 5cm long, features in the Ryedale Auctioneers Country House Sale on March 15.

The enamel jockey rides a white and yellow metal jumping horse set with round cut diamonds of various sizes, with cabochon sapphire eyes. Estimate £1500-2000.

ryedaleauctioneers.co.uk

3. Chinese celadon jade

An array of Asian art and European antiques will be going under the hammer in Tennants’ Spring Fine Sale on March 16, led by this Chinese celadon jade inscribed ‘Luohan’ boulder from the Qianlong reign with its original hardwood stand.

Estimated at £70,000-100,000, it depicts Buddhist sage Luohan Ańgaja sitting cross-legged in a rocky grotto and is inscribed with the imperial seal marks and the imperial eulogy to Ańgaja written by the Qianlong Emperor.

It is offered as part of a private collection of Asian art and European antiques, which has a fine offering of Jade. The collectors lived in London from the 1950s and acquired the fine collection predominantly from the leading Asian art and antiques dealers in the city.

tennants.co.uk

4. Irish silver-gilt box

Freedom boxes were used as presentation pieces and given to persons who received the honorary freedom of a city or town. They were then exempt from further payment of tolls.

A large number of these boxes were manufactured in Dublin, Youghal, Limerick and especially Cork, which was generous in granting this honour.

This silver-gilt box pictured above, by Richard Garde, who worked in Broad Lane, Cork City from 1824-38, carries the inscription The Freedom at Large of the City of Cork was unanimously voted to Liet.t Gen.L Lord Combermere. Commanding His Majesty’s Forces In Ireland. Sept. 18th 1824.

It has an estimate of £3000-4000 as part of the Silver and Jewellery sale at Noonans in Mayfair on March 12.

noonans.co.uk

5. Emily Eden works on paper

Gorringe’s auction in Lewes, East Sussex, on March 12 includes works by the writer and traveller, Emily Eden (1797-1869), including an album of 14 watercolour sketches. They were executed on board the frigate Jupiter during her four-month trip to India, accompanied by her brother George Eden, 1st Earl of Auckland and Governor-General of India (1836-42).

A folio of 28 hand-coloured lithographs - Portraits of Princes and Peoples of India, published in 1844 - is also offered.

Both lots carry estimates of £25,000-35,000.

gorringes.co.uk