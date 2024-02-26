Tom Derbyshire, Roland Arkell





1. Cornish 20th century portrait

Midge Bruford (1902-58) was part of the Cornwall artistic circle that included Dod Proctor, Harold Harvey and Richard Weatherby (to whom she was engaged for several years and shared a studio).

She died from a mysterious disease, thought by her family and friends to have been caught from a monkey she rescued from a travelling organ grinder.

This oil on panel portrait signed and dated 1930 depicts Lizzie Annie Hocking, the daughter of Bruford’s cleaning lady who grew up to become a cook in the Lamorna area.

Estimated at £1500-2500, it is one of the many fine Cornish 20th century pictures from the art collection of Pep and John Branfield for sale on February 29 at Lays in Penzance. It was exhibited as part of the travelling Women Artists in Cornwall 1880-1940, held at Falmouth Art Gallery, Plymouth Art Gallery and latterly Penlee House Art Gallery in 2002.

John Branfield is the author of several biographies about some of west Cornwall’s most celebrated artistic figures. Over the past 50 years, he and his late wife collected some 200 paintings and ceramics by Cornish artists (see News, ATG No 2617).

davidlay.co.uk

2. Diamond brooch

This platinum and diamond brooch in a Catchpole & Williams case is expected to bring £500-600 at Davidson Reid in Aberdeen as part of a timed online sale closing on February 29.

davidson-reid-auctions.co.uk

3. William Wilberforce document

Auctioneum is selling an 1806 indenture signed by William Wilberforce regarding his property at Kensington Gore, London.

Wilberforce lived at Gore House between 1808-21 in the years following his successful lobbying for the Slave Trade Act of 1807.

Signed twice by him and by the property’s prior owner Rev William Beaumont Busby, the indenture is offered with an estimate of £400-600 in the Books and Works on Paper sale in Bath finishing on February 28.

auctioneum.co.uk

4. Sir William MacTaggart picture

Highlights of the Modern and Contemporary Art Sale on March 2 at Tennants in North Yorkshire include La Logie (1929) by Scottish artist Sir William MacTaggart (1903-81).

The painting, which was once in the Collection of Donald McKay, has previously been on loan to Kirkcaldy Art Gallery & Museum and was exhibited at the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

Estimate £5000-7000.

tennants.co.uk

5. Athens AR Tetradrachm

The Monies, Medals & Militaria sale at Fellows in Birmingham on February 29 includes this Athens AR Tetradrachm estimated at £450-650.

fellows.co.uk