1) Gold price reaches record high in UK

The price of gold reached a record high last week as the instability in the Middle East was among the reasons investors flocked to the traditional ‘safe haven’.

2) Eagle eyed bidders spot major rarity in country auction

A miner’s safety lamp from 1849 came to auction from a vendor who was having a clear-out and had no idea of what it really was.

3) That loving feline: David Hockney ceramic cat doubles estimate at auction

A rare ceramic cat given by David Hockney (b.1937) to strangers who helped him as a student fetched a record price for one of the artist’s sculptural felines when it sold at Stacey’s in Chelmsford.

4) Sculpture dealers Tomasso to offer collection at Dreweatts auction

Leeds and London dealership Tomasso is to hold a sale of stock at Dreweatts on November 14-15.

5) Charlie Watts sale drums up top bids for super first editions

Agatha Christie and Evelyn Waugh records beaten as the collection of Rolling Stone Charlie Watts comes to auction.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period October 26-November 1, 2023.