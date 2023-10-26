Laura Chesters





The auction comprises nearly 460 lots from its collection in its Leeds home of Bardon Hall, which the sale is named after.

In the catalogue, art historian Sir Timothy Clifford described Barton Hall in Westwood Lane on the outskirts of Leeds as “remarkable, a sort of castle of Otranto… stuffed with marbles, bronzes large and small, Italian drawings, paintings and even some Renaissance medals and plaquettes”.

Tomasso held two sales with Sotheby’s in 2021, and this auction is the third to clear excess stock. The dealership will remain in both its Bardon Hall and Jermyn Street, London premises.

Joe Robinson, Dreweatts head of house sales and private collections, said: “Dreweatts are delighted to have been invited by the internationally renowned Tomasso brothers, Dino and Raffaelo, to hold the sale of this curated group of works.

“The auction will offer an exciting opportunity to attain works from the collection of two of the most respected dealers of European sculpture, Old Master paintings and ancient art.”

Among the upcoming lots in the Dreweatts auction are: