Bardon Hall

A view of Bardon Hall.

The auction comprises nearly 460 lots from its collection in its Leeds home of Bardon Hall, which the sale is named after.

In the catalogue, art historian Sir Timothy Clifford described Barton Hall in Westwood Lane on the outskirts of Leeds as “remarkable, a sort of castle of Otranto… stuffed with marbles, bronzes large and small, Italian drawings, paintings and even some Renaissance medals and plaquettes”.

Tomasso held two sales with Sotheby’s in 2021, and this auction is the third to clear excess stock. The dealership will remain in both its Bardon Hall and Jermyn Street, London premises.

Bronze

Among the lots at Dreweatts is this 19th century life size bronze figure of the Borghese gladiator on a portoro base. It is estimated at £20,000-30,000.

Joe Robinson, Dreweatts head of house sales and private collections, said: “Dreweatts are delighted to have been invited by the internationally renowned Tomasso brothers, Dino and Raffaelo, to hold the sale of this curated group of works.

“The auction will offer an exciting opportunity to attain works from the collection of two of the most respected dealers of European sculpture, Old Master paintings and ancient art.”

Bardon Hall

Bardon Hall is located on the outskirts of Leeds.

Among the upcoming lots in the Dreweatts auction are:

Hercules and lion

A 17th/18th century marble of Hercules and the Nemean lion, after Stefano Maderno (c.1576-1636). It is estimated at £5000-8000 at Dreweatts.

Bronze of Venus

A 18th/19th century French bronze figure of the seated Venus, after Barthelemy Prieur (1536-1611). It is estimated at £600-900 at Dreweatts.

Marble head

A 17th/18th century Italian white marble head of Bartolomeo Colleoni, estimated at £800-1200 at Dreweatts.

Urn stand

A c.1740 Geroge II mahogany kettle or urn stand, estimated at £800-1200 at Dreweatts.

Spanish school picture

A 17th century Spanish school oil on canvas of Saint Joseph with the christ child, estimated at £600-800 at Dreweatts.

