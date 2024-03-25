Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Pair of Portland stone sculptures by Charles Sargeant Jagger

The first sales of the year at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst – a live event on March 26 and a sealed bids sale on March 27 – includes this pair of rare Portland stone groups of a nymph and satyr by Charles Sargeant Jagger (1885-1934).

Each 3.5m (11ft 6in) high, they were created for Melchett Court, Hampshire, in 1927 and stayed in the Melchett family, although in different locations, until 1948 when Gilbert Beale bought them at auction for Beale Park, where they stayed until 2000. They are now expected to sell for £140,000-220,000.

The Melchett Court satyrs and nymphs with their mildly erotic overtones are the only known work by Jagger in which he explores a romantic classical style.

2. Scottish artist's still life

This watercolour of fruit and flowers by Anne Redpath (1895-1965) has old labels verso for dealership Aitken & Dott, Edinburgh, and for a 1959 Arts Council Scottish Committee exhibition titled Six Scottish Painters at Nottingham University.

It is expected to sell for £3000-5000 at Thomson Roddick in Carlisle on March 26.

3. Satsuma panelled necklace

Sworders’ March 27 Jewellery sale includes this late 19th century drop necklace featuring an array of circular and hexagonal Satsuma pottery panels. Mounted in white metal it has an estimate £120-180.

4. Irish geometric portrait

This oil by Irish artist by Colin Middleton (1910-83) titled K Knitting was exhibited in Belfast in January 1961.

It is one of a series of works he painted depicting his wife, Kathleen, in domestic situations that began in the late 1950s. The flattened picture space and geometric division recalls Middleton’s training and work as a damask designer.

At Adam’s March 27 auction in Dublin titled Important Irish Art it has a guide of €15,000-20,000.

5. Meissen octagonal plate

A Meissen ‘Christie-Miller Service’ octagonal plate is estimated at £12,000-14,000 as part of Norfolk saleroom Keys’ spring Fine Sale from March 26-28.

Manufactured in c.1740, 61 pieces of the service were said to have been purchased by Samuel Christie-Miller in 1840 from a member of the Orléans family, and these were sold by his descendants in 1970.

The scenes depicted in the centre are closely related to engravings by Melchior Küsel after Johann Wilhelm Baur published in Augsburg in 1681.

6. Henry Scott Tuke portrait

Bellmans’ March 28 auction of Old Masters, British and European Paintings includes this Henry Scott Tuke oil on board portrait of Lord Ronald Charles Sutherland-Leveson-Gower (1845-1916).

Ronald Gower, the seventh son of George, 2nd Duke of Sutherland (1786-1861), was variously a liberal MP for Sutherland, a sculptor responsible for the Shakespeare memorial at Stratford-upon-Avon and an author who published biographies of Joan of Arc and Marie Antoinette.

Much of what is known about his life comes from his diaries which are often remarkably candid regarding his attraction to men. He associated frequently with Oscar Wilde whose 1889 novel The Portrait of Mr WH is generally considered to be a comment on Gower’s immediate circle. He is also considered an inspiration for the character of Lord Henry Wotton in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The 9 x 6in (23 x 15cm) picture, acquired by the owner at auction in 2011 when the subject was unidentified, was once owned by Henry Scott Tuke’s grandniece.

Estimate £1500-2500.

