1) Christie’s raises buyer’s premium... then sets a Rousseau record

Christie’s first major auction series since raising its buyer’s premium last month kicked off in New York offering Impressionist and Modern art.

2) Portrait miniature sleeper stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a portrait miniature that sold for 160-times estimate after bidders identified it as an Indian prince by the great John Smart.

3) Pick of the week: Keen as mustard on a Lambeth rarity

In January this year three photos of a salt glaze stoneware jar appeared on the Facebook feed of the Oxfordshire Antique Bottle Collecting Club.

4) Application system for CITES permits and licences goes digital

Permits and licences for CITES will soon be moving to an online service.

5) Rebrands, expansion and promotions across the art and antiques market

East Bristol Auctions planning for a rebrand and expansion is among the latest updates across the world of auction houses and dealers.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 11-17, 2023.