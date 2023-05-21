Most Read.jpg

1) Christie’s raises buyer’s premium... then sets a Rousseau record

Christie’s first major auction series since raising its buyer’s premium last month kicked off in New York offering Impressionist and Modern art.

img_4-2.jpg

Les Flamants that set a major record for Henri Rousseau when it sold for $37.5m (£29.8m) at Christie’s.

2) Portrait miniature sleeper stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a portrait miniature that sold for 160-times estimate after bidders identified it as an Indian prince by the great John Smart.

John Smart miniature

Watercolour on card miniature of an Indian prince by John Smart, £8000 at Hannams.

3) Pick of the week: Keen as mustard on a Lambeth rarity

In January this year three photos of a salt glaze stoneware jar appeared on the Facebook feed of the Oxfordshire Antique Bottle Collecting Club.

img_8-1.jpg

Lambeth salt glaze stoneware jar, £4500 at BBR.

4) Application system for CITES permits and licences goes digital

Permits and licences for CITES will soon be moving to an online service.

CITES

Examples of items that may need a CITES certificate.

5) Rebrands, expansion and promotions across the art and antiques market

East Bristol Auctions planning for a rebrand and expansion is among the latest updates across the world of auction houses and dealers.

Auctioneum saleroom near Bath

The location of East Bristol Auctions' new saleroom near Bath. The firm will now be known as Auctioneum.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period May 11-17, 2023.

Tags: