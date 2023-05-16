Laura Chesters





East Bristol Auctions

East Bristol Auctions is expanding with a new saleroom near Bath and plans to rebrand as Auctioneum.

The firm was founded in Hanham, Bristol, in 2012 by Samantha and Evan McPherson and has grown to a 30-strong team.

The new seven-acre location, to the north-east of Bath off the A4, was previously Broadland’s Fruit Farm and, alongside a 10,000 sq ft saleroom, the site includes barns and outbuildings as well as a large orchard.

The firm has recently used the site for storage but will officially open as a saleroom to the public with a viewing day on May 25, ahead of its first auction at the site on May 26 which will be its quarterly fine art and antiques sale.

Read more about the location in ATG issue no 2592.

Elstob Auctioneers

Elstob & Elstob has updated its name and changed its structure. Elstob & Elstob was established in 2019 by David and Beth Elstob in Ripon, later moving to the nearby town of Bedale.

The firm will now be known as Elstob Auctioneers following David Elstob becoming the sole director of the company. The company has taken this opportunity to restructure its auction calendar. It will now host a four-weekly Fine Art and Antiques Sale. The first sale in the new schedule will take place over three days from May 18-May 20.

David Elstob said customer feedback had led to the change to create sales with a mixture of items. He added: “Moving our sales to the end of the week and including a Saturday will also enable more people to take part and the regularity of a monthly auction will mean that people can anticipate the timing of the sales.”

The Fine Art and Antiques Sales will include regular categories – including ceramics, silver, jewellery, fine art, clocks and watches, furniture, militaria and fine wine and spirits.

Graham Budd

Sporting memorabilia specialist Graham Budd Auctions is expanding into whisky auctions.

It has appointed Martin Green as head of whisky. Green has spent 35 years in the whisky auction business including working on the first ever whisky sale at Christie’s in 1989. He has also been at McTear’s and Bonhams. The first sale is in October.

Reuben Lenkiewicz Fine Art & Antiques Gallery

An addition to the businesses on the Ashburton Antiques Trail is Reuben Lenkiewicz Fine Art & Antiques Gallery, which is run by the son of the charismatic and prolific artist Robert Lenkiewicz who died in 2002.

Reuben has opened his gallery in the south Devon town, selling some of his father’s paintings and prints as well as antiques and antiquities and work by early English artists.

He also plans a museum dedicated to his father as well as working spaces for artists plus music and art festivals as well as an antiquarian bookshop. Read more about Lenkiewicz and the Ashburton Antiques Trail in ATG issue no 2591.

Francesca Galloway

Asian art specialist Francesca Galloway has left her Dover Street, London, premises of 16 years as she considers new directions for the business and other interests.

Galloway has moved to a one-room office space in Holland Park. Read more about it in ATG issue 2591.

Art Basel

Art Basel has appointed Maike Cruse to become director of its show in Basel. Cruse is currently director of Gallery Weekend Berlin and will take up the Art Basel role in July.

She will report to Vincenzo de Bellis, director of its Fairs and Exhibition Platforms. Cruse previously worked as communications manager for the Art Basel fair from 2008-11.

Hindman

US auction house Hindman has hired Aaron Cator, previously at gallery David Zwirner. Cator joins as senior specialist of Post War & Contemporary art in Hindman’s New York office.

He will lead the development of the firm’s fine art presence in New York and the greater Northeast region. Cator most recently operated his own art advisory firm and prior to that worked for David Zwirner for nearly seven years.

Hindman has also appointed Elizabeth Marshman as director of trusts, estates and private clients in its Palm Beach saleroom.

In partnership with Molly Gron, managing director of trusts, estates and private clients, Marshman will work to develop business both in Palm Beach County and the northern reaches of Florida.

Marshman previously oversaw special events sales at The Colony Hotel and prior to that worked at DTR Modern Galleries and M Fine Arts Galerie.

Both Cator and Marshman will also work with Hindman’s recently launched New York office, led by Gemma Sudlow, as well as its 15 locations in the US.

Morphy Auctions

Sarah Stoltzfus has been promoted to director of sales at Morphy Auctions. She was previously director of marketing. The newly created position is a hybrid that combines the traditional duties of an auction house sales director with additional executive-level responsibilities.