1) Revealed: Ivory Act exemptions so far

Following a Freedom of Information Request by Antiques Trade Gazette, the agency charged with administering The Ivory Act has issued some data on the controversial law.

2) Rare collection of Shakespeare’s four Folios and poems offered by London dealer

Bookseller Peter Harrington is commemorating the 400th anniversary of the publication of William Shakespeare’s First Folio with the sale of a rare collection of works.

3) Dealers seek refunds after York fair cancellation

Dealers who had planned to stand at the Antique Home & Vintage Fair in York have been attempting to receive a refund for deposits paid to organiser Richard Cawood after the event was cancelled.

4) Moorcroft exhibition vase stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Moorcroft vase made for a 1937 exhibition that made over six times estimate in the West Midlands.

5) Lucie Rie bowl given to her cleaning lady emerges at auction

With estimates from £300, our five previews of items coming up at auction included a bowl given by studio potter Lucie Rie (1902-95) to her cleaning lady.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period March 23-29, 2023.