1) Compton Verney buys rare 17th century double portrait of black and white women

Warwickshire museum Compton Verney has confirmed the purchase of a rare 17th century double portrait depicting two women, one black and one white. It had previously sold at auction in 2021.

2) Art dealer Trinity House Paintings goes into administration

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings is in administration.

3) Jewellery dealer warns of thieves now targeting the trade

A Camden Passage jewellery dealer suffered a devastating loss of his entire stock after a theft from his stand at the London market.

4) 15th century sapphire ring found by metal detectorist stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 15th century gold and sapphire ring unearthed near a medieval nunnery that more than doubled its estimate.

5) ‘Umbrella’ sales cover wide range of Islamic and Indian items

Artefacts hailing from a vast geographical area came together in a west London saleroom.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 22-28, 2023.