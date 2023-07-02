Most Read.jpg

1) Compton Verney buys rare 17th century double portrait of black and white women

Warwickshire museum Compton Verney has confirmed the purchase of a rare 17th century double portrait depicting two women, one black and one white. It had previously sold at auction in 2021.

Double portrait

The English School double portrait, c.1650, bought by Compton Verney.

2) Art dealer Trinity House Paintings goes into administration

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings is in administration.

Ben Nicholson artwork

Among the artworks with Trinity House Paintings were three pictures consigned by a London collector in March, including Viper by Ben Nicholson, dated 1954 (photograph from owner).

3) Jewellery dealer warns of thieves now targeting the trade

A Camden Passage jewellery dealer suffered a devastating loss of his entire stock after a theft from his stand at the London market.

Stolen earrings

Among the stolen items from Camden Passage on June 17 was this pair of gold coin earrings.

4) 15th century sapphire ring found by metal detectorist stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 15th century gold and sapphire ring unearthed near a medieval nunnery that more than doubled its estimate.

Gold sapphire ring

15th century gold and table-cut sapphire ring, £14,000 at Noonans.

5) ‘Umbrella’ sales cover wide range of Islamic and Indian items

Artefacts hailing from a vast geographical area came together in a west London saleroom.

img_10-1.jpg

A 17th century Safavid cuerda seca pottery tile, £20,000 at Chiswick Auctions.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period June 22-28, 2023.

