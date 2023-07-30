Most Read.jpg

1) Library from famed Foyle books family up for sale

More than 10,000 books and artworks from the library of the late Christopher Foyle are coming to auction in Cirencester.

Beeleigh Abbey library

The Foyle library at Beeleigh Abbey.

2) Plea to help locate stolen antique jewellery

Two antique jewellery dealers are calling on the trade to help locate around £50,000 worth of jewellery that has been stolen in London.

Bracelet

Among the stolen jewellery items is this 9ct curb chain bracelet.

3) Ewe beauty: naïve painting is star lot at Yorkshire auction

An early 19th century naïve agricultural scene by the elusive Joseph Digby-Curtis (c.1755-1837) posted one of the highest prices for this genre of painting in the last 20 years.

Shepherd and sheep picture

Shepherd and his flock by Joseph Digby-Curtis, £25,000 at Tennants.

4) New Treasure Act rules take effect this month

New laws introduced under the Treasure Act take effect from July 30, in a bid for more antiquities finds to be bought by museums.

Ryedale Hoard

The Ryedale Hoard was discovered in North Yorkshire in 2020 and as the bronzes did not fall under the Treasure Act at the time they were sold at auction at Hansons to dealership David Aaron. However, later, an agreement to sell the group to the Yorkshire Museum was made possible with funding from US donor Richard Beleson (alongside support from the Art Fund and a number of individual donors) in 2021. Image: Hansons.

5) Clarice Cliff keeps a strong collector following

Attractive examples of Clarice Cliff’s bright colours and strong shapes remain in demand.

img_12-1.jpg

Clarice Cliff May Avenue pattern teapot, £2600 at Lacy Scott & Knight.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 20-26, 2023.

