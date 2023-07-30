



1) Library from famed Foyle books family up for sale

More than 10,000 books and artworks from the library of the late Christopher Foyle are coming to auction in Cirencester.

2) Plea to help locate stolen antique jewellery

Two antique jewellery dealers are calling on the trade to help locate around £50,000 worth of jewellery that has been stolen in London.

3) Ewe beauty: naïve painting is star lot at Yorkshire auction

An early 19th century naïve agricultural scene by the elusive Joseph Digby-Curtis (c.1755-1837) posted one of the highest prices for this genre of painting in the last 20 years.

4) New Treasure Act rules take effect this month

New laws introduced under the Treasure Act take effect from July 30, in a bid for more antiquities finds to be bought by museums.

5) Clarice Cliff keeps a strong collector following

Attractive examples of Clarice Cliff’s bright colours and strong shapes remain in demand.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period July 20-26, 2023.