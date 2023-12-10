



1) Sleeper: Chinese ‘imperial poem’ plaques bid to over 500 times estimate

Catalogued simply as an ‘ornate Chinese plaque’, a Qing lacquer and porcelain panel fetched a remarkable price at a recent auction.

2) Major Old Master emerges as Velázquez portrait of Spanish queen comes to Sotheby’s

A large full-length portrait of Isabel de Borbón, Queen of Spain, by the great Diego Velázquez (1599-1660) will be offered at Sotheby’s New York in February.

3) Bugatti’s Breguet clock races away at Bonhams

An exceptional silver Breguet hump-backed carriage clock commissioned by car maker Ettore Bugatti topped Bonhams’ latest Fine Clock Sale.

4) The Colour Purple: Collection of Philip Hewat-Jaboor comes to Christie’s

The collection of connoisseur, art adviser and former Masterpiece London fair chairman Philip Hewat-Jaboor will be offered at Christie’s next February.

5) Dealer to sell decorations from a royal Christmas tree at Hansons

Dealer Daniel Hadden is hoping for an early Christmas present with the sale of two tree decorations that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 30-December 6, 2023.