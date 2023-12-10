Most Read.jpg

1) Sleeper: Chinese ‘imperial poem’ plaques bid to over 500 times estimate

Catalogued simply as an ‘ornate Chinese plaque’, a Qing lacquer and porcelain panel fetched a remarkable price at a recent auction.

img_51-5.jpg
img_51-7.jpg
img_51-6.jpg

2) Major Old Master emerges as Velázquez portrait of Spanish queen comes to Sotheby’s

A large full-length portrait of Isabel de Borbón, Queen of Spain, by the great Diego Velázquez (1599-1660) will be offered at Sotheby’s New York in February.

Diego Velázquez portrait

A portrait of Isabel de Borbón, Queen of Spain, by Diego Velázquez, estimated ‘in the region of $35m’ at Sotheby’s New York.

3) Bugatti’s Breguet clock races away at Bonhams

An exceptional silver Breguet hump-backed carriage clock commissioned by car maker Ettore Bugatti topped Bonhams’ latest Fine Clock Sale.

img_1-3.jpg

Breguet carriage clock commissioned by Ettore Bugatti, £170,000 at Bonhams.

4) The Colour Purple: Collection of Philip Hewat-Jaboor comes to Christie’s

The collection of connoisseur, art adviser and former Masterpiece London fair chairman Philip Hewat-Jaboor will be offered at Christie’s next February.

Philip Hewat Jaboor's entrance hall

Philip Hewat Jaboor's entrance hall in his home in Jersey.

5) Dealer to sell decorations from a royal Christmas tree at Hansons

Dealer Daniel Hadden is hoping for an early Christmas present with the sale of two tree decorations that once belonged to Queen Victoria.

img_9-7.jpg
img_9-8.jpg

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period November 30-December 6, 2023.

