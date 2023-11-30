Laura Chesters





Alongside his expertise in curation, Hewat-Jaboor is remembered for his love of imperial porphyry – the Egyptian deep purple stone – and this is reflected in the sale.

Hewat-Jaboor, who died in 2022 aged 68 after a brief illness, started at Sotheby’s, followed by a career as an art adviser, and was involved with Masterpiece London since its first edition in 2010.

The Christie’s sale, titled Philip Hewat-Jaboor: An Eye for the Magnificent, will take place on February 8, 2024 and comprises 200 lots across decorative arts, antiquities to contemporary works.

His passion for porphyry is evident in the large and notable group of objects in the sale, led by a pair of early 19th century Neoclassical porphyry vases (£100,000-150,000).

Other works of art reflect his admiration for, and affinity with, the British patrons and collectors William Beckford (1760-1844) and Thomas Hope (1769-1831).

Across the sale, estimates range from £700 to £150,000 with the auction expected to take in excess of £1.5m.

Highlights will be on view in London until December 6 at Christie's, ahead of a pre-sale exhibition from February 3-8, 2024.

Broad vision

Charles Cator, deputy chairman at Christie’s International, said: “Philip played an important, indeed unique, role in the art world, most especially in the world of the decorative arts that he so loved.

"With his encyclopaedic knowledge and broad vision, he brought together the commercial and academic worlds in a way that few others have managed to do. Through his passionate support of both, his achievements were many.

“No one understood the romance of an object better than Philip and no one did more to communicate that romance to the public. Very few people in the art world have been held in greater respect and affection than Philip for all that he did and created, and it is both an honour and a privilege to pay tribute to him and thank him — as we all owe him so much.”

Among the highlights of the sale are: