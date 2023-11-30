Philip Hewat Jaboor's entrance hall

Philip Hewat Jaboor's entrance hall in his home in Jersey.

Alongside his expertise in curation, Hewat-Jaboor is remembered for his love of imperial porphyry – the Egyptian deep purple stone – and this is reflected in the sale.

Hewat-Jaboor, who died in 2022 aged 68 after a brief illness, started at Sotheby’s, followed by a career as an art adviser, and was involved with Masterpiece London since its first edition in 2010.

The Christie’s sale, titled Philip Hewat-Jaboor: An Eye for the Magnificent, will take place on February 8, 2024 and comprises 200 lots across decorative arts, antiquities to contemporary works.

Philip Hewat Jaboor's library

Philip Hewat Jaboor's library in his home in Jersey.

His passion for porphyry is evident in the large and notable group of objects in the sale, led by a pair of early 19th century Neoclassical porphyry vases (£100,000-150,000). 

Porphyry vases

A pair of early 19th century Neoclassical porphyry vases estimated at £100,000-150,000 at Christie's.

Other works of art reflect his admiration for, and affinity with, the British patrons and collectors William Beckford (1760-1844) and Thomas Hope (1769-1831).

Across the sale, estimates range from £700 to £150,000 with the auction expected to take in excess of £1.5m.

Highlights will be on view in London until December 6 at Christie's, ahead of a pre-sale exhibition from February 3-8, 2024.

Broad vision

Charles Cator, deputy chairman at Christie’s International, said: “Philip played an important, indeed unique, role in the art world, most especially in the world of the decorative arts that he so loved.

"With his encyclopaedic knowledge and broad vision, he brought together the commercial and academic worlds in a way that few others have managed to do. Through his passionate support of both, his achievements were many.

“No one understood the romance of an object better than Philip and no one did more to communicate that romance to the public. Very few people in the art world have been held in greater respect and affection than Philip for all that he did and created, and it is both an honour and a privilege to pay tribute to him and thank him — as we all owe him so much.”

Among the highlights of the sale are:

Regency Coadestone figure

A c.1819 Regency Coadestone figure of a lioness, estimated £15,000-25,000.

George III gilt bronze candlesticks

A c.1805-10 pair of George III gilt bronze candlesticks by Benjamin Vuillamy, commissioned by William Beckford for Fonthill. They are estimated at £70,000-100,000.

Roman mosaic

A large Roman floor mosaic with an estimate of £20,000-30,000.

George III silver gilt tazza

A George III silver gilt, coral and chalcedony tazza, designed by Gregorio Franchi and William Beckford. It has the mark of James Aldridge, 1812 and is estimated at £30,000-50,000.

Roman specimen marble table top

A 16th century Roman specimen marble table top estimated at £50,000 80,000. It previously stood centre stage in Hewat Jaboor’s library.

Roman marble cinerarium

A c.2nd century AD Roman marble cinerarium, estimated at £7000-9000.

