1) Unoccupied house found to be full of French art glass

A cache of art glass rediscovered during the contents removal of a house that had been unoccupied for several years came up for auction.

2) Auction record for any rugby shirt as Sir Gareth Edwards’ Barbarians jersey takes £240,000

The rugby jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored what is generally considered the game’s greatest ever try set an auction record when it was knocked down at £240,000.

3) Stuart period signet ring stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 17th century gold signet ring that more than doubled its estimate in Essex.

4) Camden Passage antiques dealers suffer amid new Islington traffic restrictions

Traders at London’s historic Camden Passage antiques market have been blighted by roadworks for a new traffic system.

5) Treasure Act strengthened so more antiquities finds can be bought by museums

The government is updating the Treasure Act so that important finds that are not part of the current legal definition can be more easily bought by museums.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period February 23-Mar 1, 2023.