1) Unoccupied house found to be full of French art glass

A cache of art glass rediscovered during the contents removal of a house that had been unoccupied for several years came up for auction.

img_43-1.jpg

Daum Art Nouveau vase decorated with a dragonfly and roses, sold for €14,200 (£12,910) at the Hôtel des Ventes de Clermont-Ferrand (Ivoire Clermont-Ferrand).

2) Auction record for any rugby shirt as Sir Gareth Edwards’ Barbarians jersey takes £240,000

The rugby jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored what is generally considered the game’s greatest ever try set an auction record when it was knocked down at £240,000.

Gareth Edwards Barbarians shirt vs New Zealand in 1973

The rugby jersey worn by Sir Gareth Edwards when he scored the ‘legendary’ try for the Barbarians against New Zealand in 1973. It sold for £240,000 at Rogers Jones.

3) Stuart period signet ring stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a 17th century gold signet ring that more than doubled its estimate in Essex.

Momento mori signet ring

Stuart period momento mori signet ring, £15,000 at Timeline Auctions.

4) Camden Passage antiques dealers suffer amid new Islington traffic restrictions

Traders at London’s historic Camden Passage antiques market have been blighted by roadworks for a new traffic system.

Camden Passage

One of the market areas in Camden Passage in Islington.

Image: Camden Passage Antiques Markets.

5) Treasure Act strengthened so more antiquities finds can be bought by museums

The government is updating the Treasure Act so that important finds that are not part of the current legal definition can be more easily bought by museums.

Ryedale Hoard

The Ryedale Hoard was discovered in North Yorkshire in 2020 and as the bronzes did not fall under the Treasure Act at the time they were sold at auction at Hansons to dealership David Aaron. However, later, an agreement to sell the group to the Yorkshire Museum was made possible with funding from US donor Richard Beleson (alongside support from the Art Fund and a number of individual donors) in 2021.

Image: Hansons.

