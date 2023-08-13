Most Read.jpg

1) Personal collection of dealer and decorator Robert Kime comes to Dreweatts auction

Robert Kime, the collector, dealer and interior decorator who died last year, spent a lifetime building his own collection alongside his business.

Robert Kime's at home

The late Robert Kime at his Provencal home ‘La Gonette’. Image: Tessa Traeger.

 

2) Museum of life in East Germany comes to auction

The entire inventory of a museum devoted to life in East Germany will be auctioned by Historia Auctionata in Berlin on August 26.

Trabant military car

A Trabant P 601 L in military livery, first registered in 1988. It is estimated at €100-130 at Historia Auctionata.

3) Fairs boost security amid thefts alert

Market and fair organisers have told ATG they are bolstering security following a spate of recent thefts targeting the jewellery trade.

Adams Antiques Fairs

A previous event at Victoria’s Royal Horticultural Hall run by Adams Antiques Fairs.

4) Auction record for Helen Allingham set in Malvern auction

Thoughts that the sweet homely watercolours of Helen Allingham (1848-1926) have fallen from favour commercially may be premature, at least judging by the performance of a couple of works sold at a recent regional sale.

img_5-1.jpg

Lessons, a watercolour by Helen Allingham, £64,000 at Philip Serrell.

5) Sower reaps benefit of a Millet likeness

A drawing of Jean François Millet’s (1814-75) most famous image generated unexpected levels of bidding in Alameda, California.

img_4-1.jpg

Catalogued as ‘after Jean François Millet’, this drawing of The Sower took $42,500 (£32,300) at Michaan’s.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 3-9, 2023.

