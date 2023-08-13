



1) Personal collection of dealer and decorator Robert Kime comes to Dreweatts auction

Robert Kime, the collector, dealer and interior decorator who died last year, spent a lifetime building his own collection alongside his business.

2) Museum of life in East Germany comes to auction

The entire inventory of a museum devoted to life in East Germany will be auctioned by Historia Auctionata in Berlin on August 26.

3) Fairs boost security amid thefts alert

Market and fair organisers have told ATG they are bolstering security following a spate of recent thefts targeting the jewellery trade.

4) Auction record for Helen Allingham set in Malvern auction

Thoughts that the sweet homely watercolours of Helen Allingham (1848-1926) have fallen from favour commercially may be premature, at least judging by the performance of a couple of works sold at a recent regional sale.

5) Sower reaps benefit of a Millet likeness

A drawing of Jean François Millet’s (1814-75) most famous image generated unexpected levels of bidding in Alameda, California.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period August 3-9, 2023.