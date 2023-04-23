



1) Tributes paid to antiques expert Judith Miller

Antiques expert, author and Antiques Roadshow stalwart Judith Miller has died after a short illness.

2) Too much VAT charged on imports from EU, say collectors and dealers

Collectors and dealers say they are being incorrectly charged for import VAT by eBay and logistics providers such as DHL.

3) Alain Delon art collection comes to Paris auction

Paintings, drawings and sculptures belonging to Alain Delon will be offered for sale at auction in Paris in June by Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr.

4) Swansea porcelain plate stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Thomas Baxter decorated Swansea porcelain plate that sold on top estimate in Cardiff.

5) Heavyweight bids for feather picture

Feather ‘mosaic’ pictures made in Mexico for Christian conquerors are among the most remarkable objects from 16th century Mesoamerica.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 13-19, 2023.