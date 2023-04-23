Most Read.jpg

1) Tributes paid to antiques expert Judith Miller

Antiques expert, author and Antiques Roadshow stalwart Judith Miller has died after a short illness.

Judith Miller

Judith Miller.

2) Too much VAT charged on imports from EU, say collectors and dealers

Collectors and dealers say they are being incorrectly charged for import VAT by eBay and logistics providers such as DHL.

Packaging

EBay and DHL have charged incorrect amounts of import VAT, according to customers who contacted ATG.

3) Alain Delon art collection comes to Paris auction

Paintings, drawings and sculptures belonging to Alain Delon will be offered for sale at auction in Paris in June by Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr.

Beach at Sainte-Adresse picture

Raoul Dufy’s 1906 oil on canvas of the beach at Sainte-Adresse which will feature in Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr’s sale of the collection of Alain Delon with an estimate of €600,000-800,000.

Image credit © Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr

4) Swansea porcelain plate stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes included a Thomas Baxter decorated Swansea porcelain plate that sold on top estimate in Cardiff.

Thomas Baxter Swansea Porcelain

Thomas Baxter decorated Swansea porcelain cabinet plate, £5000 at Rogers Jones.

5) Heavyweight bids for feather picture

Feather ‘mosaic’ pictures made in Mexico for Christian conquerors are among the most remarkable objects from 16th century Mesoamerica.

img_18-1.jpg

Mexican 16th century feather mosaic picture, £18,000 at Tennants’ Spring Country House sale.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period April 13-19, 2023.

