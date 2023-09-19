Laura Chesters





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

‘A pamflyt compiled of Cheese, contayninge the differences, nature, qualities, and goodnes, of the same’ was sold at Dominic Winter on May 17 for a hammer price of £45,000 (or £54,000), as reported in ATG no 2595.

Including fees the price was close to £54,000 and the university acquired it with the support of a grant from Friends of the National Libraries (FNL).

It will now form part of the University of Leeds Libraries’ Cookery Collection.

The 112-page vellum-bound manuscript was handwritten in the 1580s but the identity of the book’s author remains unclear. Apart from occasional short passages in Latin, the manuscript is written in English in a 16th century ‘secretary hand’, and much of it can be read with a little effort.

Masud Khokhar, University Librarian and Keeper of the Brotherton Collection at the University of Leeds, said: “With an unbroken history of cheesemaking in our region dating back to the medieval Cistercian monks and beyond, it feels apt that we have been able to make a home for this unique and fascinating work in the University of Leeds.

“The Cookery Collection is one of five of our Special Collections to be awarded Arts Council England’s Designated status as ‘a lasting source of inspiration and enjoyment for generations’. The ‘Pamflyt compiled of Cheese’ exemplifies those values: a historically important discovery that can resonate with us all. With the generous support of the Friends of the National Libraries, we are delighted to have secured this wonderful book for the nation.”

Food historian Peter Brears said: “The ‘Pamflyt’ follows typical Elizabethan practice of collecting all available information from Classical authors such as Galen and Virgil, as well as the Persian philosopher-physician Abu Bakr al-Razi, and the most reputable contemporary physicians at the University of Salerno. To gain practical information, the author went on to ‘diligently inquire of country folke, who gave their experience in theis matters’”.

The signature Walter Bailei on the final page is thought to be the Warwickshire physician Walter Bayley (1529-93), a regius professor of medicine at Oxford who worked in the service of the court favourite Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester (1523-88). Bayley was either an early owner or more probably the author of the manuscript.

In a note on the flyleaf, Clement Fisher, MP for Tamworth, asks for the book to be returned to him when it has been ‘perused’; Walter Bayley, whose name appears at the end of the text, was Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford and physician to Elizabeth I; and Edward Willoughby of Bore Place, Kent, came from another family of parliamentarians.