Laura Chesters





Approximately 100 vintage and antique rings were stolen from the stand of Forage and Find Antiques on June 25 at the Kingston Antiques & Vintage Street Market.

The dealer said at around 3pm a decoy technique was used while an accomplice took the case of rings.

Forage and Find Antiques added: “This is devastating to a small business like mine. It has taken me years to be able to offer such a vast collection like this for sale.”

Of the approximate 100 rings taken, most were vintage or antique except two (snake rings) that were modern copies of an old design.

Most of the rings were 18ct starburst rings, signet rings or snake rings with also a number of diamond five stone rings plus a small bird intaglio ring also taken.

Anyone with information should contact the police by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 0407325/23 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Some dealers have warned there could be organised gangs targeting antique jewellery dealers on markets.

