Christmas themed collectables

Christmas lots at auction.

Portmeirion Christmas tea set

This Portmeirion Christmas set in Holly and the Ivy pattern comprising teapot, milk jug and sugar bowl was designed by Anwyl Cooper-Willis and is estimated at Wotton Auctions on December 18-20 with an estimate £30-40.

Santa brooches

These two silver and enamel Santa Claus brooches are estimated at £60-80 on December 20 at John Nicholson’s.

Turkey

Among the Christmas themed items that have recently sold at auction this month is a 19th century brooch, a collection of baubles and Christmas scene illustration.

Enamelled brooch

Three wise men brooch

This 19th century continental enamelled brooch with a scene of the three wise men (kings) and the star of Bethlehem, set with foiled back red stones sold at a hammer price of £1000 at Chorleys on December 12.

Christmas decorations

Baubles

Fans of traditional decorations bid for this group of old blown glass baubles and decorations at Rendells Auctioneers on December 15. They sold for £45.

Christmas illustration

This c.1918 Christmas illustration is part of the book called Josephine and Her Dolls with eight colour plates and black and white illustrations. It was sold with 11 other Josephine books. The group sold for £80 at Dominic Winter Auctions on December 13.

