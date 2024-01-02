Frances Allitt





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

The Mayfair Antiques & Fine Art Fair

Running January 11-14 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, this is the first outing of the year for a small group of antiques and art dealers. The boutique event has a good but not overwhelming selection of items including the chair above from Peter Bunting Antiques, a specialist in country oak furniture.

The Winter Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair

The first of three annual outings of the Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair at Battersea Evolution takes place from January 23-28. Running alongside the fair on the venue’s mezzanine is The London Antiques Rug & Textile Art Fair, making it a popular one-stop-shop for private buyers and decorators alike.

London Art Fair

An event for art lovers, this is one of the first major international events on the calendar, bringing together more than 120 galleries at Islington’s Business Design Centre from January 17-21. There is an emphasis on Contemporary art, highlighted in three specially curated sections, but there is also a healthy supply of modern works to be found too.

The Winter Show

It’s the 70th anniversary of The Winter Show this year, a fair benefit for East Side House Settlement that takes place from January 19-28 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York. It hosts many UK dealers including Ronald Phillips, Robert Young Antiques, Wartski and Lowell Libson & Jonny Yarker.

Master Drawings New York

A festival of art bringing together around 24 galleries on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Master Drawings New York runs from January 27-February 3. The annual show is this year run with The Drawing Foundation, a New York not for profit organisation. It has arranged 12 events including conversations, tours, lectures and special viewings around the city.