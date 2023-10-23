



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Charlie Chaplin’s iconic suit

The tramp suit that Charlie Chaplin first wore in the part of The Little Tramp is on offer at NCM Auctions of Doncaster on October 26 with an estimate of £100,000-120,000.

It was lent to him by comedian Billie Ritchie while they were performing in The Mumming Birds for the Alfred Karno Company. Chaplin was supposed to be playing the part of the gentleman cad and Ritchie the tramp, but due to this not working for Chaplin, Ritchie offered to exchange roles. The shoes were too large, so Chaplin put them on opposing feet and Chaplin’s famous creation was born.

Chaplin returned the suit after the performances but reprised the character on film in The Kid Auto Races, where his Tramp became famous.

The suit came into the possession of Ritchie’s widow Winifred – who designed costumes for Chaplin – and later placed in the museum of Harry Brown, a stage doorman of many London theatres from 1930-60.

After various moves, the suit and a cane signed by Chaplin were sold at auction at Bonhams in 1996 and in Plymouth nine years later. The cane went to a collector in Texas (a different Chaplin cane is offered with the suit at NCM).

View Charlie Chaplin’s suit via thesaleroom.com

2. Alfred Wallis painting

The October 26-27 Cornish Art Sale at Lay’s in Penzance includes this large work by Alfred Wallis. The image of a boat and a port comes with a provenance tracing directly back to Dorothy Elmhirst and Jim Ede of Kettles Yard.

As part of the Dartington Hall Trust collection, it was exhibited at the Musée des Beaux-arts de Quimper, Brittany, and then Tate St Ives in 1997.

Having never been offered to the market since it was purchased directly from Wallis for a tiny sum of money, the auction estimate is £60,000-80,000.

View this Alfred Wallis painting via thesaleroom.com

3. Hummingbird brooch

This late 19th century gem-set brooch, designed as a hummingbird, is pavé-set with cushion-shaped diamonds, rubies and emeralds and mounted in gold.

It is signed G Petochi to the pin. The firm Fratelli Petochi was established in 1884 by brothers Alessandro and Giuseppe Petochi in Rome. Their talents were noticed by Prince Alessandro Torlonia, who offered them a salon space in the Palazzo Torlonia, a famed 16th-century townhouse in the centre of Rome, in 1904.

This move led to a number of prestigious commissions from grand families such as the Royal House of Savoy, which granted them a royal warrant in 1926. Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn is said to have dropped into the Petochi salon to have an earring repaired while filming Roman Holiday and reportedly became one of the firm’s long-standing clients.

The brooch, 6.5cm long, is estimated at £10,000-15,000 in the Woolley & Wallis Fine Jewellery auction on October 25-26.

View this Fratelli Petochi brooch via thesaleroom.com.

4. Vintage film poster

Spink is holding its first sale of original vintage film posters on October 25.The 100 lots include this 3ft x 14in (91 x 36cm) sheet made for the US post-war release of The Wizard of Oz starring Judy Garland.

Famously, while the 1939 film was popular at the box office, it failed to make a profit for MGM until this 1949 re-release. The poster was one of several issued featuring new artwork.

Estimate £6000-9000.

View this vintage film poster via thesaleroom.com

5. Lalique vase

This plum and white stained Fougeres vase No 923 shown above – 15cm (6in) high – was designed in 1912 by René Lalique (1860-1945).

The estimate at Lyon & Turnbull on October 26 is £2000-3000. The vase is one of 150 lots in a dedicated Lalique sale to be held in London.

View this Fougeres Lalique vase via thesaleroom.com