With buyer’s premium added, plus the additional 1% ‘overhead premium’ charged by Sotheby’s, the price was $38.1m (£30.3m).

The Codex Sassoon – named after its most prominent modern owner, David Solomon Sassoon (1880-1942) – came to auction from the collection of Jacqui Safra and was estimated at $30m-50m. It was offered with a third party guarantee meaning it was always bound to sell at the auction on May 17.

With bidding from two parties on the phone, it sold to Alfred H Moses, a former US ambassador and president of the American Jewish Committee, who is giving it to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel.

It was recently on public exhibition at the ANU, the world’s largest Jewish Museum, in March as part of Sotheby’s traveling exhibition ahead of the auction. Moses said: “In Israel at ANU, it will be preserved for generations to come as the centrepiece and gem of the entire and extensive display and presence of the Jewish story.”

Dating to the late 9th or early 10th century, Codex Sassoon contains all 24 books of the Hebrew Bible – missing only 12 leaves – and precedes the earliest entirely complete Hebrew Bible, the Leningrad Codex, by nearly a century.

Composed of 24 books divided into three parts—the Pentateuch, the Prophets, and the Writings—the Hebrew Bible makes the up the foundation for Judaism as well as the other Abrahamic faiths.

Sotheby’s senior specialist for Judaica, Books & Manuscripts Sharon Liberman Mintz said: “For over a year, I have had the distinct pleasure of researching and studying this historical text, and I am absolutely delighted by today’s monumental result and that Codex Sassoon will shortly be making its grand and permanent return to Israel, on display for the world to see.”

Most expensive books and documents at auction

November 2021

A first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution, $41m (£30.4m) at Sotheby’s New York. It was bought by hedge fund billionaire Kenneth Griffin who outbid a group of crowdfunded cryptocurrency fans called ConstitionDAO made up of over 17,000 people. It still holds the auction record for any historical document.

November 1994

Leonardo da Vinci's 'Codex Leicester', sold for $28m (£17.5m) at Christie's New York. Bought by Bill Gates, at the time it set the highest price seen for any type of manuscript, a record that would stand for 29 years.

November 2013

The Bay Psalm Book – a copy of the first printed book in America – sold for $12.5m (£8.1m) at Sotheby’s New York. The buyer was American businessman and philanthropist David Rubenstein.

January 2014

The Rothschild Prayerbook, $12m (£7.55m) at Christie’s in New York, a record for an illuminated manuscript. It sold to a private collector. It had previously sold for £7.8m at Christie's in London in July 1999, a higher sum in pounds sterling.



