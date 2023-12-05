Laura Chesters





The publication, “Everybody is a winner”: A guide to giving (and selling) art and cultural artefacts to UK museums and galleries, sets out the various schemes available to owners that might be interested in making tax savings and/or looking for support with finding the right museum home for an object or collection.

The report highlights options including the Acceptance in Lieu scheme, Cultural Gifts scheme, Conditional Exemption, private treaty sales and gifting or bequeathing through Art Fund. For the first time Art Fund has also published detailed case studies of examples where individuals have donated through the schemes.

The report also includes a section aimed at those working in museums with advice on how to take advantage of the schemes.

The schemes offered can be used for both works of art and items of historic, scientific and local significance – from paintings to archives, jewellery to scientific instruments.

Art Fund, then the National Art Collections Fund, was founded in 1903 to support museums, galleries and historic houses.

Examples of artworks donated via various schemes include a Wilfred Avery (1926-2016) to Museums Sheffield in 2019.

The Avery artwork is one of a group of 55 paintings and works on paper acquired between 2019-22 from the estate of the artist. Beneficiary museums were Sheffield Museums, Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, the Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter, The Hepworth Wakefield, the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon and South Molton Museum.

Another example of a bequest through Art Fund is a group of 10 (from an original set of 12) of hand-coloured prints by Angelo Campanella (1748-1811) (pictured top). The works depict fresco wall paintings of the Villa Negroni Beneficiary museum. The group was bequeathed by Antony Page and acquired for Pitzhanger Manor, London in 2022.