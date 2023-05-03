Laura Chesters





From exhibtions of photos and memorabilia to auctions and sales, dealers and auction houses are getting into the coronation spirit this month.

At Grays antiques market in Bond Street a coronation themed antique tea party was created (in collaboration with neighbouring business Heriots Pattiserie which recently opened in Bond Street tube station).

The dealers who provided items for the display were: Evonne Antiques, AMS Antiques, Jack Podlewski Antiques, Hallmark Antiques, Nick Boston Antiques and Diane Harby Antique Lace.

Among the other events at galleries this month is an online exhibition of early works by Nigel Henderson (1917-85) that depict street parties in East London at the time of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The exhibition at James Hyman Gallery includes many images that have never been exhibited before.

The photos were taken near Henderson's home in Chisenhale Road, Bethnal Green and focus on childhood celebrations and combine casual photographs with group portraits with prices ranging from £1500-3000.

The selling exhibition can be viewed online via its website jameshymangallery.com.

An exhibition at gallery Grey-Harris & Company in Bristol includes a number of Royal related items including a panoramic scroll that depicts the coronation procession of George IV. The exhibition in Clifton runs until May 6.

There are more than 30 Royal-related stories in ATG's special Coronation feature in issue 2591 including an Edward VIII collection coming up for sale and a focus on the market for ‘Coronation Furniture’.

Some auction houses are holding dedicated sales such as Sotheby’s Coronation sale and Chiswick Auctions' Happy & Glorious: God Save the King sale.

At Sotheby’s its Coronation sale, ending on May 4, is a cross-category collection of manuscripts, jewellery, artwork and objects relating to the British monarchy.

Highlights include a copy of the Declaration of Breda estimated at £400,000-600,000 and a letter from Katherine Parr announcing her marriage to Henry VIII in 1543. Addressed to her brother William, it is estimated at £15,000-20,000.

At Christie’s, the auction house is holding two separate exhibitions to honour the coronation. Until May 26, its King Street saleroom hosts Shakespeare’s First Folio: The First Four Hundred Years (honouring the 400th anniversary of the First Folio).

An exhibition of works by alumni from the Royal Drawing School also runs until May 25 in King Street.



