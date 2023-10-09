Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Silver cup and cover

The Design Since 1860 sale at Lyon & Turnbull in Edinburgh on October 11 includes a number of pieces of silver by Kate Harris (1878-1949).

From 1899 to around 1905, a period that offered fresh opportunities to female artists in training and employment, she produced exquisite (if largely anonymous) designs for artistic silver for the London-based firm William Hutton & Sons. Many were featured in The Studio Magazine and retailed by large-scale companies including Goldsmiths and GL Connell.

This 11in (27cm) cup and cover, inscribed under the base Connell 83 Cheapside London and stamped for London 1902, is estimated at £6000-8000.

2. Horse racing picture

The collection of Countess Bunny Esterházy (1938-2021) will be offered by Bellmans in two upcoming sales: Old Master, British & European Paintings on October 10 and Jewellery and Watches on October 12.

Born in Hungary, Esterházy became a London socialite after the Second World War and in the 1970s-80s had notable success as a racehorse owner. In this pursuit she followed in the footsteps of her mother Etti, whose sixth husband was Arpad Plesch, through whom she became a legendary figure of the turf.

Esterházy’s collection housed in her Belgravia (and formerly Monte Carlo) apartment includes horse paintings, race trophies and jewellery.

3. Blessington Commode

It was the renowned furniture historian and collector RW Symonds who first posited in 1956 that a curious group of early to mid-18th century ‘continental’ cabinets with Berainesque seaweed marquetry inlay had an Irish origin.

In 1997 the Irish furniture specialist The Knight of Glin conclusively demonstrated that this was indeed the case – concluding that they were supplied by the same workshop in Dublin – but it was not until 2007 that a name emerged.

This was John Kirkhoffer whose signature and the date 1732 was found on a desk in the Art Institute of Chicago. Kirkhoffer was from the Palatinate but is recorded in Dublin in the early 18th century, and he founded a cabinet making business that lasted into the 19th century.

The same inlay appears on the ‘Blessington Commode’ that comes for sale as part of the Country House auction held by Adam’s at Townley Hall, County Louth, on October 9-10. Dated to c.1745, the top is inlaid with the arms of William Stewart, Earl of Blessington, who lived in Henrietta Street, Dublin, and possessed the great mansion house at Blessington, Co Wicklow, later burnt down in the 1798 Rising.

He and his wife Eleanor FitzGerald of Co Cork were considered among Dublin’s most fashionable couples.

His commode has a guide of €100,000-150,000.

4. Pistols

This cased pair of boxlock percussion pocket pistols are signed for Joseph Egg, London, and housed in a fitted mahogany case with an Egg label to the underside of the lid. With accessories included, it has a guide of £4000-6000 at Stamford Auction Rooms in Lincolnshire on October 13.

5. Michael Rothenstein picture

Olympia Auctions is holding a sale titled From the Studio: Works from Eleven Artists’ Estates on October 11.

This showcases a range of pictures consigned by the artists’ descendants or their trusted keepers, brought together by new head of pictures, Adrian Biddell. The 11 artists include Michael Rothenstein (1908-93), whose gouache Making Hay, signed and dated 1931, is estimated at £600-800.

