1. Viennesse flower brooch

Pieces by Austrian jeweller Ernst Paltscho are bright, vibrant and colourful. He founded his firm in 1899 in Vienna and was appointed jeweller to the Greek Royal House. He also worked for many members of the Austro-Hungarian aristocracy and became known as ‘jeweller to the kings’ in his native Vienna.

Ernst’s son, Erwin, joined his father in the business in 1918. After Ernst died in 1929, Erwin carried on the business alone. The firm exhibited at fairs both in Europe and in New York which exposed it to an ever-increasing clientele.

It produced finely crafted pieces of jewellery influenced by the Art Deco period which were often inspired by the natural world with motifs such as flowers, leaves and fruit.

At the Jewellery & Watches sale at Roseberys London on September 26 this carved hardstone and diamond flower brooch c.1915, in the form of an alpine gentian, is estimated at £4000-6000.

With carved chalcedony leaves, bud and flower, and enamel stamen, to rose-cut diamond set stem, mounted in silver and gold, the brooch is signed E. Paltscho Wien and is 6cm long. It comes in the fitted maker’s case.

2. Uzbekistan suzani

Olivia Dell’s love of textiles began back in the 1970s, when she created wedding dresses and bespoke fashion designs using antique lace and vintage materials. Her innovative creations soon caught the attention of the fashion world, selling to the glitterati in London, Amsterdam, New York and Florida, with the King of Jordan’s sister and pop star Lulu among her clients.

She travelled extensively seeking out rare and beautiful fabrics, beads, and much more. In Istanbul, for example, she sourced the material for the sash worn by actor Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Now retired, Dell has entrusted Mallams to auction her collection of treasures at the Country House Sale in Cheltenham on September 27.

This large red ground suzani (a Central Asian hand-embroidered textile panel), pictured here, is from Uzbekistan c.1940. Woven with coffee pots and carnations, it measures 9ft 4in x 7ft 6in (2.85 x 2.28m) and is estimated at £200-300.

3. Manchester United 1968 programme

One of the most important collections of Manchester United memorabilia to appear at auction in a generation will be offered by Graham Budd on September 28.

Assembled over the last 25 years by Paul Atkinson, a lifelong fan of the Red Devils, it includes over 300 lots.

The collection features the 1968 European Cup-winners medal awarded to Bill Foulkes, the defender who – alongside Bobby Charlton – was one of only two survivors of the Munich air disaster in the team that went on to conquer Europe a decade later. One of only 12 issued, and one of the last in private hands, it is expected to realise £40,000-60,000.

The collection is part of a larger auction of over 650 lots of memorabilia entirely dedicated to United.

Pictured here is an Estudiantes v Manchester United FIFA World Club Championship programme from September 25, 1968, which was not available to the public and just given to directors/management/press.

Estimate £10,000-15,000.

4. Peter Cushing sketchbook

Personal documents and movie ephemera feature in the Peter Cushing sale at Canterbury Auction Galleries on October 1.

Guided at £350-500, this sketchbook, 4½ x 7½in (11½ x 19cm), has many pencil drawings by the English actor (1913-94), some with watercolour, and is bound with hardback red leatherette covers.

Cushing’s acting career spanned over six decades and included appearances in more than 100 films, as well as many television, stage and radio roles. He achieved recognition for his leading performances in the Hammer Productions horror films from the 1950s to 1970s, and as Grand Moff Tarkin in Star Wars (1977) where he was in charge of operations on the Death Star.

5. Alfred Munnings picture

A highlight of the 19th Century and British Impressionist Art sale at Bonhams New Bond Street on September 27 is a work by Sir Alfred Munnings (1878- 1959).

Among the most familiar paintings of his early period, The old gravel pit, Swainsthorpe dates from 1907, a time when the artist had not yet acquired national recognition nor the status of society painter that came after the First World War. Without demands of patrons, he was free to choose his own compositions and themes, experimenting with light and colour effects under natural light conditions, previously pioneered by the Impressionists.

Munnings created a series of pictures of various ponies grazing in gravel or sand pits. Although the works all depict equine figures, the real subject of these pictures was the light effects as the sun beat down from above and shimmers off the sandy walls of the pits.

This work, measuring 76cm x 1.27m (2ft 6in x 4ft 2in), was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1908 and The Munnings Museum, Dedham, from 1974-79.

The estimate is £300,000-500,000.