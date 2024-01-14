



Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1) Third Burges brooch emerges at auction following Antiques Roadshow appearance

The new discovery, unveiled on the BBC show Antiques Roadshow on Christmas Eve, comes for sale in Market Harborough on March 5.

2) Stanley Gibbons and Baldwin’s saved from collapse in administration deal

Stamp and coin dealership group Stanley Gibbons Group has been rescued from administration in a buy-out deal with owner Phoenix Asset Management.

3) Police investigate collapsed Cotswold art gallery

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings, which went into administration in June 2023, is being investigated by West Mercia Police.

4) Art dealer Richard Green Gallery unveils new plans

Leading London art dealership Richard Green Gallery is to focus on just one gallery on Bond Street, as it reveals the next generation of the family has joined the business.

5) Rare 1930s London Underground map stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a London tube map from 1935 that emerged at a Bristol auction.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 4-10, 2024.