1) Third Burges brooch emerges at auction following Antiques Roadshow appearance

The new discovery, unveiled on the BBC show Antiques Roadshow on Christmas Eve, comes for sale in Market Harborough on March 5.

William Burges brooch

BBC Antiques Roadshow and Leicestershire auction house Gildings have combined again to find a third brooch by the great Victorian designer and architect William Burges.

2) Stanley Gibbons and Baldwin’s saved from collapse in administration deal

Stamp and coin dealership group Stanley Gibbons Group has been rescued from administration in a buy-out deal with owner Phoenix Asset Management.

Stanley Gibbons

Stamp dealer Stanley Gibbons also owns coin specialist Baldwin's.

3) Police investigate collapsed Cotswold art gallery

Cotswold art gallery Trinity House Paintings, which went into administration in June 2023, is being investigated by West Mercia Police.

Viper by Ben Nicholson

Viper by Ben Nicholson has been returned to its owner.

4) Art dealer Richard Green Gallery unveils new plans

Leading London art dealership Richard Green Gallery is to focus on just one gallery on Bond Street, as it reveals the next generation of the family has joined the business.

Richard Green Gallery family team

Marie Claire Green, director, Jonathan Green, CEO, Richard Green, chairman, and Charles Green.

5) Rare 1930s London Underground map stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a London tube map from 1935 that emerged at a Bristol auction.

Bubble Map of London Underground

A 1935 Bubble Map of the London Underground, £2100 at Auctioneum.

This list is based on pageviews for individual news stories over the period January 4-10, 2024.

