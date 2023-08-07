Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Victorian Wellington chest

This 19th century satinwood Wellington chest with six graduated drawers has a guide of £500-600 at Mendip Auction Rooms in Binegar one August 12.

As the key is damaged, the auction house has not been able to open the chest but speculates that one of the drawers will be stamped by a good quality Victorian maker.

2. Cushion cover

The Cotswold Auction Company expects this Elizabethan or Jacobean cushion cover to sell for £3000-5000 in Cheltenham on August 8.

The embroidered linen cushion cover worked in coloured silks with silver and silver gilt threads has been dated to the late 16th or early 17th century and has survived in exceptional condition.

3. Vintage travel poster

Born into a Jewish Orthodox family in Brooklyn, New York, Seymour Stein (1943-2023) discovered his love of pop music early on, listening to records and memorising Billboard magazine’s charts. During a summer holiday in the late 50s he talked his way into an internship at Billboard’s offices on 47th Street and Broadway and the rest is history.

During his career as an ‘A&R man’ he launched the careers of many big acts in the 1980s including the Ramones, Talking Heads, Depeche Mode and (his biggest success) Madonna.

Stein used his fortune to eat well and collect art and antiques – particularly items relating to advertising history and the Art Deco period. He sold part of his collection in the early 2000s and said at the time: “I thought many times of opening a gallery to sell off most of what I purchased, for in truth I had bought enough to fill several homes. I was always too busy chasing bands to do anything about it.”

Bellmans in Billingshurst, West Sussex, held two auctions devoted to the eclectic Stein collection this summer: the second is on August 7-8. The August sale includes a number of vintage travel posters including this c.1935 image for the Ville D’Alger, the fastest ship built at the time for Mediterranean service (estimate £300-500).

4. Sapphire and garnet brooch

Jewellery from the estate of Lamorna artist jeweller Ella Naper is included in Lay’s Jewellery & Luxury Fashion sale in Lanner, Cornwall, on Aug 10-11.

Some pieces were made by her tutor and mentor, the highly regarded Arts & Crafts jeweller Frederick James Partridge (1877-1942) who worked and taught at the Barnstaple Guild of Metalwork, the Guild of Handicraft at Chipping Camden and the Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts in London.

This plique-à-jour purple sapphire and green garnet set brooch is guided at £500-600.

5. Fabergé style rock crystal vase ornament

The sale at Toovey’s in Washington, West Sussex, on August 10 includes this Fabergé style gold and jade study of catkins in a rock crystal vase guided at £1800-1200.

The original Fabergé catkins study by Feodor Afanassiev is in the Royal Collection, having been acquired by Queen Alexandra in the early 1900s.