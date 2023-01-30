Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks Subscribe now

1. Lalique vase

Lalique in Colour, a private collection, is the title of a single-owner sale at Lyon & Turnbull in London on February 2. The collection includes several examples of the famous Escargot vase designed 1920.

This version (pictured above), estimated at £12,000-18,000, is in a vibrant orange, red and white stained colourway.

2. George V era silver presentation casket

McTear’s Militaria, Maps & Ethnographica auction on February 1 includes this George V era silver presentation casket, which measures 10in wide x 6in deep x 5½in high (25.5 x 15.5 x 13.5cm).

By maker George & John Morgan, Glasgow 1931, the hinged caddy cover features the inscription: Presented Along With The Burgess Ticket of the Burgh of Barony to the Right Honourable James Brown P.C., O.B.E., M.P., D.L., LL.D. in Recognition of his Eminent Services to his Native Land and Particularly to the Burgh of Girvan. Girvin, 7th October 1931.

The body shows the central Girvan coat of arms to one side. The silk-lined interior, contains a scrolled certificate with wax seal and minutes relating to Brown becoming a Freeman and Burgess of the Burgh.

Brown (1862-1939) was Labour MP for South Ayrshire from 1918-31 and from 1935 until his death.

Estimate £500-1000.

3. Mourning brooch

The Fine Jewellery sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on February 1-2 includes this royal gold, enamel and pearl mourning brooch.

Probably made by Carlo Giuliano in the 1880s, it contains a hand-coloured photograph of Princess Alice of England (1843-78) and is inscribed to the reverse In remembrance of dear Alice Princess of England, Duchess of Hesse and monogrammed VRI for ‘Victoria Regina Imperatrix’.

Princess Alice, the mother of the future Tsarina Alexandra Feodorovna of Russia, was the first of Queen Victoria’s children to die (and one of three to predecease her) and her death was met with a particularly intense period of grief and mourning.

This piece was previously owned by Victor Albert Francis Spencer, 3rd Viscount Churchill (1864-1934) who was a page of honour to Victoria between 1876-81.

Estimate £5000-7000.

4. James Bond book

The sale at Piers Motley in Exmouth on January 30-February 1 includes this 1961 first edition, first impression copy of Ian Fleming’s Thunderball, complete with dust jacket. It is expected to bring £400-600.

5. Irish silver tankard

Lockdales of Ipswich is offering this large 19th century Irish silver tankard, profusely embossed with flowers and rococco scrolls plus two embossed faces.

Standing about 9¼in (23.5cm) high and weighing 1.946kg (68.4 oz approx), it is hallmarked ILB for James Le Bas or Bass (also stamped with the retailer’s mark for WEST), Dublin, 1817, and marked with the same maker’s mark on the lid and base.

James Le Bas or Bass was a silversmith working in Dublin in the early 19th century. He was a member of a famous family of silversmiths, his father William working in London, as were his sons, William and Benjamin.

He originally trained in London, working for his father and moved to Dublin c.1800. His first workshop was on Great Strand Street in Dublin, until 1809, when he moved to Ship Street, at the side of Dublin Castle. He died in 1845.

The estimate in the February 1-2 sale is £1200-1800.