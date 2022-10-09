



1) Photos reveal a face from 1840s Scotland

An exceptionally early album of calotype photographs sold for £68,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

2) A new art dealer, auction house and a book – updates from across the world of art and antiques

New faces at Lyon & Turnbull, Hansons plus a newly launched art dealership and a new auction house are among the latest Movers & Shakers news.

3) Starman soars to an astronomical six figures at auction

Generating a hammer price of £165,000, the star attraction in a recent Omega auction was pretty obvious.

4) A Country House picture from the family home of designer Oliver Messel is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £400-10,000, our pick of six previews included a painting of an 18th century manor.

5) New Charities Act will allow UK museums to deaccession parts of their collections

An update to the Charities Act coming into force over the next year will allow museums in the UK to deaccession some items.

