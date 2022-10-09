Most Read.jpg

1) Photos reveal a face from 1840s Scotland

An exceptionally early album of calotype photographs sold for £68,000 at Lyon & Turnbull.

Calotype photograph

A Smith from the calotypes album sold by Lyon & Turnbull for £68,000.

2) A new art dealer, auction house and a book – updates from across the world of art and antiques

New faces at Lyon & Turnbull, Hansons plus a newly launched art dealership and a new auction house are among the latest Movers & Shakers news.

Emma Ward

Emma Ward has left Dickinson Gallery. Image: Dafydd Jones

 

3) Starman soars to an astronomical six figures at auction

Generating a hammer price of £165,000, the star attraction in a recent Omega auction was pretty obvious.

David Bowie lyrics

Starman lyrics by David Bowie – £165,000 at Omega.

4) A Country House picture from the family home of designer Oliver Messel is among six lots to watch

With estimates from £400-10,000, our pick of six previews included a painting of an 18th century manor.

img_37-3.jpg

Anglo-Dutch English School painting of an unidentified country house dating from c.1740 - estimate £7000-10,000 at Dreweatts.

5) New Charities Act will allow UK museums to deaccession parts of their collections

An update to the Charities Act coming into force over the next year will allow museums in the UK to deaccession some items.

Houses of Parliament

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) will implement the Charities Act 2022.

