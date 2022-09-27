Laura Chesters





Ward Moretti

Dickinson Gallery’s managing director Emma Ward and James Roundell have left to set up a firm with Old Master specialist Fabrizio Moretti.

They are joined by Dickinson Gallery manager Max Weaver, who will join as gallery director at the newly formed Ward Moretti dealership.

It is based in Moretti’s gallery at 12-13 Duke Street in St James’s, which recently reopened over three floors covering 8600 square feet after a significant extension and refurbishment.

Ward Moretti, which will have a separate entrance at 12 Duke Street, will focus on 19th and 20th century artworks from the Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Modern and Post-war periods, working next door to Moretti Fine Art, which focuses on Old Master paintings, sculpture and Italian art.

Lyon & Turnbull

Auction house Lyon & Turnbull is to add a new sale to its London calendar led by newly appointed Modern & Contemporary art specialist Simon Hucker.

A former head of the Modern & Post War British Art department at Sotheby’s, he joins the firm this month as associate director and senior specialist and will work with head of Modern Art & Design Philip Smith at L&T’s London gallery.

For its first edition in April 2023, the dedicated art sale will run alongside the firm’s biannual Modern Made auctions.

Hansons

Jim Ronan has joined Hansons Auctioneers as head of classic cars based at Bishton Hall in Staffordshire. He has been a classic car auctioneer for more than 25 years.

Charles Hanson said: “Hansons has sold vehicles periodically as part of other sales. Now it will be a specialism. I want to put Hansons on the map as a place to buy and sell classic cars.

Ronan added: “We have two sales planned for 2023 with more to follow.”

Wimbledon Auctions

A new auction house is opening in Wimbledon this month.

Wimbledon Auctions will focus on general antiques and collectables with some specialist areas including paintings, textiles and natural history.

Felix Turner, 22, will hold his first auction on October 10 at the new premises at Wimbledon Stadium Business Centre on Riverside Road with sales held on the second Monday of each month.

Turner graduated from university in Bristol in June 2021 with a history degree and worked at BCVA (Bristol Commercial Valuers and Auctioneers) during term time and at Lots Road Auctions during holidays. For the past year he has worked at Lots Road and decided now was the time to set up on his own.

He said he has had “a strong interest in antiques since childhood” collecting and selling stamps and visiting fairs and has family in the trade.

Turner will value consignments himself and work with some consultants on an ad hoc basis.

Henry Sotheran

A book revealing what it is really like working at a rare book shop is being published. Once Upon a Tome The Misadventures of a Rare Bookseller has been written by Oliver Darkshire, 28, who works at Henry Sotheran on Sackville Street in Mayfair.

Darkshire runs the firms Twitter account (@Sotherans) which has attracted more than 41,000 followers “largely because of his very entertaining tweets”. The book, published by Bantam Penguin Random House, launches on October 6.